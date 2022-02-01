Top 28 Best FREE PS4 Games FOR 2021

You can’t beat free. Video game titles are expensive and with the latest generation of consoles available, there’s the price jump for the next-generation AAA titles. So if you’re on a budget or just looking to kill some time with something new, here are the very best free PlayStation 4 video game titles you can play right now.

#28 Fantasy Strike

Platform: PC, PS4, NS

Release Date: July 25, 2019

Genre: Fighting

A game worth mentioning is Fantasy Strike. This is a free fighting game where players are given a variety of characters to pick through. However, the developers wanted to develop a game that wasn’t complex. If you’re completely new to the fighting genre, you should be fine here. The moves were made to allow inexperienced players a chance to throw out some combos and decent attacks against an opponent. However, the reception has been rather mixed. Since it’s free to play, there are some limitations regarding the game modes you can enjoy. Then some feel the balancing is a bit rough. However, since it’s free, you can give it a download and try it out for yourself.

#27 Spellbreak

Platform: PC, PS4, XBO, NS

Release Date: September 3, 2020

Genre: Battle Royale

Spellbreak is a free third-person action game. You’ll find the traditional battle royale along with more team-focused matches to get into. What makes this game a bit different is that this doesn’t feature typical firearm weapons. Instead, what makes Spellbreak unique is that it’s centered around spells. Players will have different classes where they can fire off elemental attacks. These could be anything from attacks based around fire, ice, lighting, and wind, to name a few. You could even see some elements mix for a more potent attack. Unfortunately, while the community of players is enjoying this game, there hasn’t been much support lately from the developers. So we might not see any new updates, but the game is still up and running.

#26 Dreadnought

Platform: PC, PS4

Release Date: PS4 December 5, 2017

PC October 14, 2018

Genre: Combat flight simulation

Dreadnought is a combat flight simulator that’s intended for players who want a bit more strategy to the space combat style video games where developers hope players feel more like a commander of a ship and less like a bounty hunter who will be attacking freely at will. It’s not a fast-moving game either as you’ll mainly be focused on strategies. Players will need to know just when to strike, how to manage their ship, and adjust their plans for the long game. There is a multiplayer component as well where players can team up for larger battles though game matches tend to only last about ten minutes.

#25 Hyper Scape – Battle Royale

Platform : PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX

Release Date : August 11, 2020

Genre : Battle royale, first-person shooter

Hyper Scape is a free-to-play FPS set in the future of 2054 where players must battle it out in Neo-Arcadia. Visually, the game looks similar to several futuristic settings we’ve seen before such as Overwatch, but the gameplay is incredibly fast. With several teams dropping into the map, the game shrinks down slightly different than what we’re used to seeing.

Rather than being a standard circle that closes in on players, random sections of the city will start to glitch and remove off the map, forcing you to leave. An interesting aspect is that this game is focused on streaming where viewers can vote on different in-game events such as low gravity or offering infinite ammo for a duration of time.

#24 Apex Legends

Platform : PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch (upcoming), iOS (upcoming), Android (upcoming)

Release Date : PC, PS4, Xbox One February 4, 2019

Nintendo Switch 2021

iOS, Android 2022

Genre : Battle royale, first-person shooter

Apex Legends is a battle royale that Respawn Entertainment kept this game a secret which generated a ton of hype when it was released into the market. Gamers quickly downloaded this title and it gathered millions of players within its initial launch week. Players will find that the game will focus on teams of three and that the characters featured are hero classed based which offers their unique attributes and abilities. Likewise, if you enjoy the Titanfall series then you will find that this game takes place in the same universe.

Apex Legends takes place approximately thirty years after the events of Titanfall 2. The game is like a futuristic shooter and just like with any battle royale game, a big focus will be dropping down and seeking resources to further buff your character up for the fight ahead. If you never really tried a battle royale title then honestly we save to give this title a try. It’s currently one of the bigger hits available right now and it plays great if you have a couple of friends to join in on the fun.

#23 Dauntless

Platform : PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Release Date: PC, PS4, Xbox One September 26, 2019

Nintendo Switch December 10, 2019

Genre: Action role-playing

Dauntless is essentially Monster Hunter at its core with all of the expectations of a Monster Hunter installment without some of the more intricate components that make the franchise more appealing to veteran players. This is a third-person action role-playing game that is online-focused.

Players are tossed into a world where massive monsters roam freely and you along with a group of friends can go on a hunt to gather precious resources. The more you play the better gear you’ll acquire which is key to have the necessary gear to go on the next big hunt. Just like with Monster Hunter, a lot of planning can go into these hunts where outside of the gear you have equipped, players could research the monster they will be fighting against such as what its weakness may be or its attacks.

#22 Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2

Platform: PS4

Release Date: October 1, 2019

Genre: Action, RPG

Gundam fans will find that there is a free to play game readily available to enjoy for the PlayStation 4. Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 puts players into teams as they head against each other in a third-person shooter setup. Within the game, players can control one of several different kinds of mechs and head into battle where the overall goal is to have more points than the opposing side when the match ends. By completing different goals will earn your team points, likewise, depending on the mech you take down from the opposing side will offer a certain set of points.

When not in a match, players can make different adjustments to their mechs that can further buff them up for the next battle. Acquiring mechs are done through the in-game store and there are some restrictions in place such as your level. So if you’re after a stronger mech you might need to grind a bit to reach the required level just to purchase the mech. Of course, being a free-to-play game there are microtransactions which means loot boxes, but if you can avoid giving in to temptation, it’s possible to simply play the game and earn mechs along the way.

#21 Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One

Release Date: March 1, 2019

Genre: Fighting

While not the full official video game, Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters allows players to enjoy the game through online matches and even a small snippet of the campaign. What makes this game available for free is the limitations on which fighters can pick through. Your fighters may be limited and you can’t go through the full campaign story, but if you’re just looking to enjoy a fighting game with some friends to pass the time.

There’s always the ability to purchase the full game and unlock the entire campaign and all of the roster as well. Since this is the latest installment available, you’re going to find an active community of players readily available to play a game.

#20 Rocket League

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, XSX, Linux, Switch

Release Date: PC PS4 July 7, 2015

Xbox One February 17, 2016

Linux September 8, 2016

Switch November 14, 2017

Genre: Sports

Rocket League was a huge hit when it launched back in 2015 by the development team Psyonix. This game was rather easy to understand as it’s essentially a futuristic soccer game with players controlling supped up cars that can race through the arena at blazing speeds to hit a massive ball to score points. With the ability to race at intense speeds down the field, players can also make their vehicle jump up and block a ball or attempt to hit it out of the area.

Since the game has come out, the development team Psyonix was obtained by Epic Games. This move made the game free to play across all available platforms. There’s also some DLC to give players new unique skins or vehicle types, but the base title is available completely for free.

#19 Fortnite Battle Royale

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, Switch, iOS, Android

Release Date: September 26, 2017

PC PS4 Xbox One September 26, 2017

iOS April 2, 2018

Switch June 12, 2018

Android August 9, 2018

XSX November 10, 2020

PS5 November 12, 2020

Genre: Third-person shooter, battle royale

Do we need to go into detail about Fortnite? This game blew up worldwide and is still one of the most popular free to play video game titles. This battle royale game may have plenty of competition available today for consoles, but it’s clear that there is still a ton of love for Fortnite. From the different challenges, crossover events, and not to mention skins, we expect Fortnite to be around for a very long time.

This game has also seen its share of updates both in terms of gameplay items but also map changes. Each new season has a ton of players jumping online to see just what happens next. There’s no stopping this IP and it’s always interesting to see just what pops up next.

#18 Paladins: Champions of the Realm

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Release Date: PC, PS4, Xbox One, May 8, 2018

Switch June 12, 2018

Genre: First-person shooter

Paladins: Champions of the Realm is an FPS that follows players taking the role of a hero in a sci-fi fantasy world. Just like Overwatch, Paladins features a roster of different heroes that have unique attributes and abilities. Forming a team with a variety of heroes is not only strategic but necessary when fighting against opposing players.

There are also several different game modes to try out as well which range from simple Team Deathmatch to a mode that follows players capturing points around the map. Much like most of these games on the list, there are DLC packs available which can range from season passes to new champions if you happen to take up with the gameplay.

#17 Smite

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Release Date: PC March 25, 2014

Xbox One August 19, 2015

PS4 May 31, 2016

Switch February 18, 2019

Genre: Multiplayer online battle arena

Smite has been around for a few years now. This is a MOBA video game that focuses on mythological figures going to battle. If you’re familiar with titles such as League of Legends then you can expect the same overall gameplay within Smite. However, there are several game modes to choose from which will alter the overall gameplay goals or the maps, such as Clash, a game mode that only contains two lanes. While MOBAs have typically been a PC game genre, titles like Smite have become a popular hit for console platforms.

#16 World of Tanks

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox 360, iOS, Android, Switch

Release Date: PC September 6, 2011

Xbox 360 February 12, 2014

Xbox One July 28, 2015

PS4 January 19, 2016

Switch August 20, 2020

Genre: Vehicular combat, massively multiplayer online

As you can probably guess from the title name alone, World of Tanks is an MMO that puts players into various tanks as they battle it out. Overall, the game is an action title that features vehicle combat. Players will be fighting within a variety of tanks that will vary in stats and as players progress within the game, new tanks can be collected to use in online matches. There’s also a range of different game modes to go through that will change up the goals of the match, but also the limitations to the different types of tanks you can use.

#15 Path of Exile

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Release Date: PC 23 October 2013

Xbox One 24 August 2017

PS4 26 March 2019

Genre: Action role-playing, hack and slash

If you’re a fan of Diablo then there’s a free alternative available that’s worth checking out called Path of Exile. In Path of Exile, players wash up on the shores of an island that houses criminals that prisons deemed too foul to keep. Take on quests from those that now dwell on the island as their home, group up with friends, and embark on a grand adventure.

The gameplay is similar to Diablo with a more isometric kind of perspective. Since this game has been around for years now, there’s plenty of expansions and updates added to the title for players to go through. However, we know that a sequel is in the works but details are scarce. We’re expecting Path of Exile 2 to make its way out into the market which will add a new campaign, classes, and equipment, but we’re uncertain just when the beta will arrive.

#14 Warframe

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, XSX, Switch

Release Date: PC March 25, 2013

PS4 November 15, 2013

Xbox One September 2, 2014

Switch November 20, 2018

PS5 November 26, 2020

XSX 2020

Genre: Action role-playing, third-person shooter

Within Warframe, players take on the role of a customized Tenno, an old race of warriors that are bound by blade and gun. Set in the far future, you awaken from a cryostasis as you’re needed once again in a grand war that has put several factions against each other.

This is an action RPG title that has already five expansions and as of right now there doesn’t appear to be any case of the development team, Digital Extremes, slowing down. If you decide to go through the game with some friends, most missions can support up to four different players and if you’re into grinding through missions to find a particular item with fast-paced combat, this title is well worth checking out.

#13 Let It Die

Platform: PC, PS4

Release Date: PS4 December 3, 2016

PC September 26, 2018

Genre: Action role-playing

Let It Die is a hack and slash video game from the development team Grasshopper Manufacture. The title is set in the year 2026 AD where the world has suffered from mass destruction. Southwestern of Tokyo, as a result, was split into the ocean and covered with deep fog. A large spiral appeared within the island creating a tower structure where players are tasked with exploring the different levels, taking out opposing threats, and scavenge for items.

Since its release in 2016, this action RPG has been free to play the game. There’s even some unique PvP in that the death data from other players will be transported into your game to face against. Speaking of combat, you’ll find that it’s a bit similar to the likes of the Souls franchise where battles can be unforgiving. Of course, with all that said, you can expect a bit of grinding to get through this game.

#12 Fallout Shelter

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, iOS, Android

Release Date: June 14, 2015

iOS June 14, 2015

Android August 13, 2015

PC July 14, 2016

Xbox One February 7, 2017

PS4 Switch June 10, 2018

Genre: Simulation

Bethesda surprised quite a few fans when they announced a game for the mobile platform. While most fans are familiar with Fallout being based around exploration as you head into the Wasteland with some kind of a goal or purpose, Fallout Shelter instead puts players in control of their Vault. Fallout Shelter is all about building and managing a custom Vault as the Overseer.

You control how your Vault performs, the citizens that inhabit the building, the resources it provides along with consumes, and of course dealing with the hazards that come up daily. How long you’re Vault can sustain life and how efficiently it runs. Since its release the game has since moved to other platforms such as the PlayStation 4.

#11 Brawlhalla

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, iOS, Android

Release Date: PC, PS4 October 17, 2017

Switch, Xbox One November 6, 2018

iOS, Android August 6, 2020

Genre: Fighting

Brawhlhalla is a lot like Super Smash Bros. It’s a platform fighter where players not only face each other with different characters but use the map and items to their advantage. Speaking of characters, not only does this game feature their unique characters but several skins allow other franchisees to be included such as Adventure Time, Rayman, and Tomb Raider.

Currently, the game is available on all major platforms at the moment and it does support cross-play so if you have a buddy that doesn’t play on the same platform as you then there are no worries. This game has become so popular that there are competitions held regularly which means that there’s an active community of players.

#10 We Happy Few: Uncle Jack Live VR

Platform: PS4

Release Date: August 8, 2018

We Happy Few has been available for a few years now and it paints a picture of an unusual dystopia where reality along with emotions have been twisted towards government control. However, there is a free VR game that you can enjoy right now that follows a group that’s refusing to keep in line with the social norms.

It’s a short simple game that was more aimed towards hyping the launch of We Happy Few. Within the game, you’re a producer of a talk show where your job is to pick out stories for the host to report. Depending on your choices, you can either report real reports or cover them up to keep the nation in a false sense of happiness. I won’t ruin how the game ends since it’s so short. If you own a PSVR headset and haven’t already played We Happy Few, then this is a good way to get into the franchise setting.

#9 Vigor

Platform: PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One

Release Date: Xbox One August 19, 2019

Nintendo Switch July 8, 2020

PS4 December 9, 2020,

PS5 2021

Genre: Loot shooter

Vigor follows a worldwide event in which humanity is on its last legs where players are left in Norway. Best of all with this game you don’t have to fetch over any money because it’s a free-to-play title described as a shoot ‘n’ loot. Players will have to build shelters, gather resources, and deal with the threats that lurk out in the open world. This title is just getting started for the PlayStation 4 after being released just last month and there’s a push to get this game available on the PlayStation 5 later this year, 2021.

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Android, iOS

Release Date: 10 September 2019

Genre: Sports

Konami may have been known for several franchises over the year, but as of right now, they mainly focus on Football. If you’re a fan of the eFootball PES series then you can enjoy eFootball PES 2020 LITE for free. It’s a toned-down version of the game which you can enjoy for free both online or offline as a solo or local co-op exhibition match. With that said, there is still plenty of content that can be purchased in-game, but if you’re looking to enjoy just a select amount of clubs, game modes, and the stadium location, then you won’t have to open your wallets.

#7 Toukiden 2 – Free Alliances Version

Platform: PC, PS3, PS4, PS Vita

Release Date: March 21, 2017

Genre: Action role-playing

Toukiden 2 is an action RPG game which players are a member of an organization called Slayers set to take out monstrous beings known as Oni. With a new alarming number of Oni appearing, the world is in peril. Players take the role of a mysterious Slayer who is joining into the battle. Fortunately, this game is available for players completely for free, but there are some limitations. While the game can be purchased and enjoyed fully, Toukiden 2 – Free Alliances Version gives players a stamina limitation, similar to what you would find in various mobile games.

Players can go through the entire game, but they may have to wait for their stamina meter to refill. Otherwise, they can make in-game purchases to automatically refill the meter and progress forward. This can get a bit expensive if you don’t pace yourself. Ideally, if you’re enjoying the game then it might be best just to go ahead and make the full game purchase otherwise, there’s a good chance you’ll end up spending more than what a new copy of the game would cost.

#6 Gwent





Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, iOS, Android

Release Date: PC October 23, 2018

PS4, Xbox One December 4, 2018

iOS October 29, 2019

Android March 24, 2020

Genre: Collectible card game

Gwent is a card game that was made popular through The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Being a mini-game, CD Projekt Red discovered just how popular it was for fans jumping into The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt just to play the mini-game and that’s when the studio opted to make a free spin-off game for players.

This is a turn-based card game. Players can collect cards and attempt to take the opponent out through various decks and strategies. It’s quite the popular trading card game on the PlayStation 4 as well. Some of the more iconic card battling games like Hearthstone is not available on the PlayStation 4, but this is a great free alternative you can play today.

#5 Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Free Edition

Platform: PC, PS4, Arcade

Release Date: PS4 January 30, 2018

PC March 12, 2019

Genre: Action role-playing, fighting

Originally released in 2015 as a Japanese arcade game, Dissidia Final Fantasy NT finally made its way onto the PlayStation 4 for a worldwide launch in 2018. This is a fighting action RPG game where players can take control of various iconic Final Fantasy characters and duke it out. The characters are split up into different classes and the gameplay matches focus around three-on-three combat.

Being that this is the free version of the game so you’re left with a limited story mode and of course only four playable characters that get rotated out weekly. It’s enough to give players an idea of how the game plays and if it’s worth investing in. Fortunately, because the characters rotate out, you’ll eventually get to test everyone out.

#4 Splitgate

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release Date: May 24, 2019

Genre: FPS

Splitgate blew up when it launched, and it’s currently within an indefinite beta as the developers continue developing the title. The game is best described as a mashup between Halo and Portal. It’s a futuristic science fiction FPS game where you’re battling it out between teams. It’s set up very much like a Halo competitive match. However, what makes it a bit different is that the game provides the ability to create portals. Much like a Portal game, you can drop portals in different areas of the map to quickly zip around the map. However, you can also use these portals to look at sections of the map or even attempt to get a kill when firing through them. Developers will continue to support the game with new content, and at the time of writing this, the developers are even bringing out a map editor mode almost in the same style as what you would see from Halo’s Forge mode.

#3 Destiny 2

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Stadia, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: PS4, Xbox One, September 6, 2017

PC, October 24, 2017

Stadia,November 19, 2019

Xbox Series X/S, November 10, 2020

PS5, November 12, 2020

Genre: First-person shooter

Destiny 2 has been a pretty popular multiplayer experience. If you enjoy futuristic FPS and have yet to at least try Destiny or its sequel, then you might be missing out. This was a game that started out as a paid premium title but over time Destiny 2 transitioned into a free-to-play title with expansions for players to dive into. While Destiny 2 may have launched in 2017, the developers are continuing to update the game with new content for players. Without diving too deep into the lore and narrative, this narrative follows Ghaul as he leads a force to take out the last safe city for humanity. It’s up to players to fight off the evil force and turn the tides for humanity once again.

2020 alone saw a massive update to the game which allowed new players to easily jump into the game with a more introductory experience to the Destiny franchise. This game is also now fully being controlled by Bungie and we’re likely going to see plenty of new content being tossed into the IP before they make the jump to a brand new Destiny installment.

#2 Genshin Impact

Platform: PC, PS4, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, PS5

Release Date: PC, PS4, Android, iOS, September 28, 2020

PS5, November 11, 2020

Nintendo Switch, TBA

Genre: Action role-playing

Genshin Impact quickly became a hit when it launched and its usually compared to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for the visuals and combat. Within this campaign, players take the role of a traveler seeking your long-lost sibling in this new and unusual world.

While this game is free, there are in-game purchases that act like your standard loot boxes. However, you won’t have to spend your money on this game to progress. It doesn’t get much better than Genshin Impact either if you’re looking for a full free AAA type of gameplay experience. This game could be a bit much in terms of a fantasy whimsical narrative, but fortunately, it’s free so why not give it a try?

#1 Call of Duty: Warzone

Platform: PC, PS4, XBOX ONE

Release Date: March 10, 2020

Genre: Battle royale, first-person shooter

Come on you knew this was going to be the number one contender right? The Call of Duty franchise is massive and recently, we received a free to play title. Battle royale games are incredibly popular so it was only a matter of time before we got a Call of Duty installment available for players to enjoy. Call of Duty: Warzone is completely free for players to enjoy and it features an option for the various squad to solo battle royale matches.

Much like other popular battle royale games out in the market, players are dropped with their teams into a large map with the focus set around gathering loot and precious items all while attempting to be the last team standing. However, there is one interesting aspect to the game in which players have a single chance to get back into the game if they end up dying early into the match. While you get a chance to dive back into the map, you lose all of your weapons so it’s another hunt to find resources and continue the fight.