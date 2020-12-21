Top Upcoming Action-Adventure Games Of 2021

2020 was hit with a worldwide health pandemic outbreak. It changed our daily lives and was extremely problematic for individuals. This pandemic was also a problem for studios as it pushed several games back from 2020 into 2021. As a result, we should see quite a filled year in terms of gaming content and so far, here are some of our most anticipated action-adventure titles coming in 2021.

#15 Weird West

Developer: WolfEye Studios

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Platforms: PC

Release: 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Weird West is an upcoming action-adventure game from developer WolfEye Studios that takes a different approach to the old western setting you may be familiar with. In this game, players will find that there are more than just bandits and lawmen venturing into the open world. Players will be going through the story as a series of different heroes, all with their own unique story as they experience some of the biggest moments in their lives. Best of all, if you enjoy games that are tailored towards the choices you make then you’ll find quite a bit to love with the narrative aspect of this game.

#14 No More Heroes 3

Developer: Grasshopper Manufacture

Publisher: Marvelous

Platforms: NS

Release: 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

A new action-adventure hack and slash installment to the No More Heroes franchise is coming in 2021. No More Heroes 3 takes place after the events of Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes where a new alien invasion has occurred over an artificial metropolis. As a result, the world needs Travis to take out these new outer world beings and save the day. Since its been ten years between No More Heroes 2 and the upcoming No More Heroes 3, it will be interesting to see if this installment will be a good jumping point for newcomers to the franchise. For now, we’re still waiting to hear more about this game and its specific release date.

#13 Hogwarts Legacy

Developer: Avalanche Software

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS4, XBO, XSX/S

Release: 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

There were rumors for a few years that a Harry Potter RPG title was in the works, but in 2020 we got the confirmation. Developers Avalanche Software is bringing out Hogwarts Legacy, a brand new storyline set within the Harry Potter universe. With that said, you won’t see any familiar faces from the cinematic universe here. Instead, Hogwarts Legacy takes place during the 1800s as players take the role of a student that is accepted into the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. However, it’s discovered that you possess an ancient magic that can be turned sinister if you allow it. So far, what we know about this game is that players will attend classes as normal students but can likely expect to battle against dark forces, tame magical beasts, and can freely explore the open world.

#12 Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2

Developer: Hardsuit Labs

Publisher: Paradox Interactive

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines released back in 2004 and while the reception was mainly positive, it had gained quite the cult following. There were plenty of fans seeking a sequel and it might have seemed to be wishful thinking. That changed as in 2021 we’re set to receive a new installment after Paradox Interactive received the IP rights back in 2015. With this particular installment, players are going to receive a direct sequel set in the city of Seattle. It’s with this city that we learned that there are a variety of factions all gearing to take control the area and that’s where you come into play.

Within the game, players take on the role of a fledgling thinblood vampire and you may be the sole reason behind the new discord between all of the various vampire groups. As you make your way through this campaign, players can adjust and upgrade a variety of attributes to their protagonists. As a result, the gameplay can shift towards a playstyle that caters towards the player. While it seems that the development process has not be as smooth since its announcement, we’re still hoping that 2021 would see the launch of this upcoming title.

#11 Hollow Knight: Silksong

Developer: Team Cherry

Publisher: Team Cherry

Platforms: PC, NS

Release: TBA

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Hollow Knight was a massive indie game success and its story kept players striving to continue through the campaign. Now a new installment is in the works from Team Cherry known as Hollow Knight: Silksong. The video game installment will keep the Metroidvania style action-adventure game though the narrative will play on players striving to ascend to new heights rather than digging to the depths below. From what is known so far about the game, Hornet has been captured and taken to the haunted kingdom of Pharloom.

#10 Back 4 Blood

Developer: Turtle Rock Studios

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2021

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

Turtle Rock Studios is probably best known for their work on Left 4 Dead. The franchise was a huge hit and it actually resulted in Valve swooping in and purchasing the development studio. While there has been a total of two installments available for the franchise, Left 4 Dead still has a strong following. Despite this, there hasn’t been any news of a Left 4 Dead 3 yet. However, the original development studio, which has since split from Valve, is creating their next take on the series with Back 4 Blood.

So far the gameplay footage looks like Back 4 Blood will deliver the same type of entertainment fun as the original Left 4 Dead video games. Players can expect more enemies, storyline, and likely quite a vast array of weapons to use at you disposal.

#9 Tales of Arise

Developer: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2021

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

After Tales Berseria first hit the market back in 2016, a new installment to the Tales game franchise is coming next year. Bandai Namco Entertainment is working on the next action RPG Tales of Arise at the moment for a launch on current-generation platforms. If you’re familiar with the Tales games, there’s a number of installments available but they are not always connected, for instance, the previous installment could be enjoyed as a standalone experience.

Tales of Arise doesn’t have a ton of information out right now, but we do know that the story will follow two characters from two completely different worlds, Dahna and Rena. One of the worlds has been fortunate enough to be built up with advanced technology while the other lives in a time that feels similar to the medieval era. As a result, the advanced world of Rena is able to take control of Dahna and force those that inhabit the world into slavery.

#8 The Forgotten City

Developer: Modern Storyteller

Publisher: Dear Villagers

Platforms: PC, XBO

Release: 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

The Forgotten City was a popular mod for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. After gaining so much attention online and even winning some awards, Modern Storyteller decided to make a standalone version for the game. If you’re not familiar with the mod, The Forgotten City follows a man who stumbles upon an ancient ruin city in Rome. Through some time travel, players are tasked with finding out just what caused the city to collapse. This is mainly a murder mystery where you’ll have to talk with different NPCs in a branching dialogue and investigate the area in hopes of finding out the person behind the city’s destruction. Thanks to the branching dialogue, it appears that there will be a few different endings available in the game which will add some replay value.

#7 Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Developer: Ninja Theory

Publisher: Microsoft

Platforms: XSX, PC

Release: 2021

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

Developed under Ninja Theory, Hellblade Senuas Sacrifice is a psychological horror hack-and-slash title that follows Senua, a Pict warrior, who must venture into Helheim. Seeking to rescue the soul of her deceased lover, Senua will have to battle a series of otherworldly entities, but with our protagonist suffering from psychosis, the overall world and venture into Helheim may be too much to handle.

It was during The Game Awards 2019 that a sequel was announced for the Xbox Series X. We didn’t get anything other than a rather great looking trailer so unfortunately there’s nothing we can share when it comes to the narrative or just what the premise is about. Still, from a beloved video game developer and a sequel to a massive hit, this is one game you will definitely want on your radar.

#6 Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Developer: Ember Lab

Publisher: Ember Lab

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5

Release: 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Kena: Bridge of Spirits looks to be quite a colorful and vibrant adventure game. Made by indie developer, Ember Lab, Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a third-person action-adventure game where players take the role of a young girl named Kena who is looking for a sacred mountain shrine. Along the way, Kena is able to discover and help wandering spirits known as Rot trapped and scattered throughout the lush forest lands. Rot also provides players with some unique and powerful abilities which make the hunt to find these spirits worth your while. These little spirits can even deliver a powerful attack against any hostile creatures you may find along the way.

#5 Death Loop

Developer: Arkane Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: PS5, PC

Release: 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: Online

From the development team that has brought out the Dishonored series, Arkane Studios, comes their next video game title release, Death Loop. Death Loop is an action-adventure title that follows an assassin by the name of Colt who happens to be stuck in a time loop. Set within an island called Blackreef, Colt has to take out eight special targets in order to stop the time loop. Each attempt you make that is unsuccessful will result in players getting tossed right back into the start of the time loop. This means that you’ll get the chance to learn the various enemy movement patterns or level setups.

Likewise, if you take too much time then the time loop will restart so you’re not only dealing with hostile enemies but a time limit as well. There’s one more important element that makes this game even more challenging. Somewhere else on the island is another master assassin that is tasked with taking out Colt. If you enjoy more competitive gameplay then the rival assassin named Julianna can actually be controlled by another player online.

#4 Everwild

Developer: Rare

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: PC, XSX

Release: 2021

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

Rare is a long-running studio that has brought out quite a few iconic titles over the years and they certainly captured quite a bit of attention with their upcoming title Everwild. Information is still a bit scarce, but this looks to be an adventure game that deals with nature and animals along with mixing in some type of magical element. We’re still uncertain just what to expect, but Rare has managed to bring out some incredible experiences in the past and with this being an Xbox Series X game, we’ve got some high expectations.

#3 Far Cry 6

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Stadia, Amazon Luna

Release: TBA

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

Far Cry has been a long-running video game franchise and we’re getting ready for its sixth installment, Far Cry 6. The title will put players into a fictional Caribbean island called Yara. On this island, the citizens are ruled by a dictator tyrant, El Presidente Anton Castillo. With a strict regime, Anton is teaching his son, Diego, to follow in his footsteps by showing force is the only way to keep this country in order. Meanwhile, players will be stepping into the role of Dani Rojas, a guerrilla fighter that wishes to restore the country to its once peaceful state. This is going to be quite the massive Far Cry experience as well since the developers made note that Far Cry 6 will feature the largest playground in the franchise’s history. For now, we’re waiting to see more information about Far Cry 6 and just what all we can expect when the game ships.

#2 Horizon Forbidden West

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS4, PS5

Release: 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

There were quite a few exclusive hits on the PlayStation 4, but one of the newer IPs to hit the platform that saw a massively popular reception was Horizon Zero Dawn. This game threw players into the distant future where mankind has fallen. What’s left of humanity has transitioned into primitive tribes that live in a small cluster of villages. Meanwhile, the land is ruled by massive mechanical beasts with little information of where these beasts came from or what happened to mankind known.

Once again, players will be stepping into the role of Aloy, a female hunter who was the center focus of the first installment. However, we know in the storyline that Aloy is actually up against her biggest challenge yet. A plague has hit the world leaving nothing but death and decay. To save humanity, Aloy is forced to travel to the west in order to find the origins of the plague but she’ll also come against new hostile mechanical beasts and tribes that have taken lands throughout the west.

#1 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel

Developer: Nintendo

Publisher: Nintendo

Platforms: NS

Release: TBA

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

Nintendo offered gamers one special last announcement before they closed out their E3 2019 Nintendo Direct. In a surprise announcement, Nintendo is bringing out a sequel to their hit release, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. We’ll avoid spoiling anything about the original title as it’s still quite popular and a game well-worth playing if you have yet to check it out. With that said, it appears that Link and Zelda will have a new foe to deal with after being discovered living below the surface. We don’t know anything specific about the game yet as the Nintendo Direct upload only stated that the sequel is in the works. Here’s to hoping that we’ll get to explore the Breath of the Wild version of Hyrule once again before 2021 wraps.