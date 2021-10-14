11 Best NEW Zombie Games of 2021

2020 was not the best year for the video game industry. We had a worldwide health pandemic outbreak that forced several jobs to shut down for a period of time. It wasn’t long after that development studios started their transition from working in offices to remotely. That ultimately forced the development studios to delay several video game projects. As a result, 2021 should be quite a filled year of video game releases. For example, check out some of the most anticipated games so far for 2021.

Disclaimer Update: Urban Strife, State of Decay 3, Resident Evil Re:Verse, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Extraction, Evil Dead: The Game, Ill, A Way To Be Dead, Dying Light 2, The Last Stand: Aftermath, were removed due to delays.

#11 Seed of the Dead: Sweet Home

Developer: TeamKRAMA

Publisher: Eroge Japan

Platforms: PC

Release Date: August 27, 2021

Co-op: NA

Competitive Multiplayer: NA

Seed of the Dead: Sweet Home is a pretty weird zombie game. It’s quite mature, so don’t go thinking this is a suitable game for a young audience. Instead, this title has players going through a dating sim to impress the heroines, and you’ll have to prove your worth by fighting off all kinds of zombies. It’s wacky, but if you’ve been after a post-apocalyptic FPS dating sim with zombies to gun down, then we finally have the game for you.

#10 The Red Solstice 2: Survivors

Developer: Ironward

Publisher: 505 Games

Platforms: PC

Release: June 17, 2021

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

The Red Solstice, released in 2015, follows humanity as they leave a ruined Earth behind to establish a new colony on Mars. Now this new installment that came out in June of 2021 throws players back into Mars, where they are leading a group fighting back against a deadly mutated virus. This real-time strategy game can support up to eight players online battling against the hostile threat. With the use of different weapons and the level design to their advantage, players will gain experience and research points to buff their characters further. If you enjoy classic RTS games, then this might be a title well worth picking up today.

#9 Them and Us

Developer: TendoGames

Publisher: TendoGames

Platforms: PC

Release Date: September 28, 2021

Co-op: NA

Competitive Multiplayer: NA

Them and Us is a survival horror game that takes inspiration from the classic Resident Evil franchise. Everything from the camera work, tank controls, and the atmosphere may help itch that nostalgia survival horror itch. In this game title, players are thrown into 1978, where our protagonist, Alicia, survives a horrible crash. Now alone and looking for help, Alician winds up in a strange home filled with the undead. Players will then be put into a desperate fight to survive this horror and figuring out what exactly is going on.

#8 Undying

Developer: Vanimals

Publisher: Vanimals

Platforms: PC, PS4

Release: October 19, 2021 Early Access

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Undying is an indie title that follows a mother and son as they embark on an adventure to safety during a zombie apocalypse. It’s a grim tale right from the start as players take on the role of the mother, Anling, who has been bitten, leaving her with just days before turning into a mindless zombie. Now with a limited time allotted until her final breath as a sane living person, Anling must teach her son Cody everything needed to ensure his survival. Additionally, players will be exploring the areas to gather resources such as food and water.

#7 Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PC, NS, PS4, XBO

Release Date: February 25, 2021

Co-op: Local

Competitive Multiplayer: NA

The Ghost ‘n Goblins franchise has been around for ages, and it’s been a popular platformer. However, it was in 2021 that we received Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection. This is another 2D Side-scrolling platform game that puts players into the role of knight Arthur having to make his way through the Demon Realm. Here you’ll have to battle against all kinds of horrible baddies. Everything from skeletons, pigmen, and zombies will be in your way. Fortunately, this game installment brings out a cooperative mode where players can get through the game campaign together. This can also prompt some players to try more difficulty settings with the added benefit of another player helping out.

#6 Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights

Developer: Adglobe and Live Wire

Publisher: Binary Haze Interactive

Platforms: PC, NS, XBO, X/S, PS4

Release Date: June 22, 2021

Co-op: NA

Competitive Multiplayer: NA

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights is a new indie title that’s quite a bit like Hollow Knight. It’s a 2D Metroidvania title with some brutal combat. In this game, players take the role of a young girl named Lily, who awakens from a slumber within the cathedral building. However, its soon found that a powerful curse hit the kingdom. Everyone has turned into terrifying monsters, and it’s up to Lily to cleanse the area. It’s a tough battle, but so far, the reception for this game is incredibly high. Fans have thoroughly enjoyed this game, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see the developers continue with this game in some fashion.

#5 After The Fall

Developer: Vertigo Games

Publisher: Vertigo Games

Platforms: PC

Release: 2021

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Another interesting game to hopefully release this year is After The Fall. This is an upcoming zombie VR game that acts a bit like Left 4 Dead. It’s also a game from developers Vertigo Games, who brought out another iconic VR zombie game in the past, Arizona Sunshine. Within this game, players will be going through a new ice age that has taken over the world, and with it came a disease that turned humanity into mindless zombies. Players will be taking the role of a survivor battling the undead using a wide variety of weapons and unique gadgetry. VR is only getting better, and this game looks like there will be plenty of action-packed moments built up for players to get an intense but thrilling experience. While you can go through this frozen undead LA dystopia by yourself, there is said to be support for up to four-player cooperative gameplay so you can work with a team to get through waves of undead zombies and massive boss fights.

#4 World War Z: Aftermath

Developer: Saber Interactive

Publisher: Saber Interactive

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release Date: September 21, 2021

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: NA

World War Z is not a new video game release. This title came out back in 2020, but this year did receive a major update. Aftermath brings in more content for players to deal with. There is the addition of melee combat along with new regions to battle the undead with. However, if you haven’t picked up this title yet, it’s a bit like Left 4 Dead or Back 4 Blood. It’s an FPS cooperative zombie title where you’re battling the undead as a team. Meanwhile, there are different objectives to complete and various enemies to watch out for.

#3 Days Gone

Developer: Bend Studio

Publisher: PlayStation Mobile, Inc

Platforms: PC, PS4

Release: May 18, 2021 (PC)

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Sony made some big moves when they revealed that their PlayStation 4 exclusive title, Horizon Zero Dawn, would be moving to the PC platform. Since then, Sony has been slowly adding more games to the PC platform. In 2021 we received the Days Gone exclusive. Players step into the role of a biker named Deacon St. John, who is surviving the harsh world doing odd jobs for various factions with his best friend, Boozer. This title is set in an open-world environment allowing players to freely explore and take on various missions at any given time. However, because this world is filled with zombies, it can be difficult to visit certain places, especially if you find yourself being blocked off by a horde. While surviving the harsh world is a priority, Deacon is on a new journey in hopes of finding out what happened to his wife when the two got separated during the height of the pandemic. New information has emerged, leading Deacon on another goose chase.

#2 Back 4 Blood

Developer: Turtle Rock Studios

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, PS5, X/S

Release: October 12, 2021

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: NA

Turtle Rock Studios was responsible for creating Left 4 Dead, a massive hit that Valve now owns. The video game franchise puts survivors during a zombie pandemic in which players are forced to complete a series of tasks to gain rescue. There are two installments available, and both were iconic hits, though Turtle Rock Studios have since parted ways from Valve and had worked on other projects. Fortunately, the studio was interested in diving back into the world of zombie hordes and action-packed moments and had brought out a spiritual successor with Back 4 Blood. Overall, the goal for the developers was to bring out a new game that expanded on storyline, enemies, and weapon variation. Additionally, there’s a new card mechanic system here. Players can unlock cards and add them to their characters. These cards act as buffs to help them out throughout the campaign. However, you’ll also find that the game enemy AI will have its own set of cards to provide a challenge.

#1 Resident Evil Village

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PC, PS5, X/S, PS4, XBO

Release: May 7, 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

While Capcom had been going back to remake some of those earlier installments to the franchise, the latest extensive installment is a new mainline release. Resident Evil Village puts players right back into the shoes of Ethan after the events of Resident Evil 7. Ethan’s world is again thrown out of wack after Chris Redfield decides to show back up in an expected turn of events. This leaves Ethan demanding answers after his child, Rose, is seemingly kidnapped. Stuck in a remote village with new horrifying creatures, it’s a terrifying uphill battle. Although, outside of the usual undead zombies, this game features a variety of enemies. Everything from lycans to vampires is found here. Meanwhile, the gameplay features the familiar tropes of a Resident Evil game. There is plenty of exploration, boss battles, and puzzles to solve. Fortunately, the developers have also added a recap video, so if you missed out on Resident Evil 7, then you’ll still be able to catch everything that happened before the start of Resident Evil Village.