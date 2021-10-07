Top 20 NEW Xbox Series X Video Games Of 2021

2020 will see the launch of the Xbox Series X, but we can expect a ton of great video game titles launching for the platform in 2021. With the first full year of the platform available in the marketplace, there are bound to be some incredible video game titles well worth the pickup. Furthermore, because of the coronavirus health pandemic of 2020, we are likely going to see plenty of games that were delayed out of 2020, hit the market in 2021. Check out some of our most anticipated video game titles released for the Xbox Series X down below. Of course, you will want to check back as we’ll keep this list updated when new exciting video game titles are announced.

Disclaimer Update: Gotham Knights, Hogwarts Legacy, Cyberpunk 2077, and Fable were removed due to delays.

#20 Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Developer: Edios-Montreal

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release Date: October 26, 2021

Co-op: NA

Competitive Multiplayer: NA

Marvel games have been quite a hit lately. There’s a good bit to look forward to with Insomniac Games Marvel’s Spider-Man upcoming sequel, and even a new Marvel’s Wolverine title. However, this year, in particular, we’re getting a Marvel game from Eidos-Montreal. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will put players into the role of Star-Lord. With the iconic crew consisting of Gamora, Rocket Raccoon, Groot, and Drax the Destroyer, there’s quite the adventure awaiting for players. When the group searches for a quick payday, it leads to a massive accident causing catastrophic events. Now the universe is in peril, and our group ventures off to save the day. This is a third-person action-adventure game where we know that during battles, players can call out commands to different characters. However, you’re stuck with just controlling Star-Lord. Likewise, there are said to be choices players can make throughout the game, but ultimately, there is only one end here, so nothing you choose will determine how the game narrative will wrap up.

#19 Chernobylite

Developer: The Farm 51

Publisher: All in! Games SA

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release Date: 2021 X/S, PS5

Co-op: NA

Competitive Multiplayer: NA

Chernobylite is a survival game where players take the role of a former employee of the Chernobyl Nuclear Plant. Years after the disaster, our protagonist ventures into the exclusion zone once again in hopes of finding out what happened to his missing wife. It’s not an easy task as you’ll have to keep track of vitals and fight off whatever may come up. There are military forces, other stalkers, and even mutated creatures to worry about. As you venture around the area, players will have to pick up resources, recruit characters to aid you, and continue to craft up helpful gear.

#18 Scarlet Nexus

Developer: Bandai Namco Studios

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release Date: June 25, 2021

Co-op: NA

Competitive Multiplayer: NA

Scarlet Nexus is an unusual game, but it’s quite the fun hack-and-slash experience. It’s very much an anime-style game both visually and with the narrative. In this title, we’re thrown into an alternate world where mutated supernatural creatures roam around. To deal with these beasts, there’s a military organization known as the Other Suppression Force. These individuals all have unique supernatural powers alongside having weapons to battle against these beasts. Additionally, our main protagonist has telekinesis which gives players the ability to chuck different items around the map at the enemy. Meanwhile, other party members can join in and help you along the way, which brings in more supernatural abilities to your advantage.

#17 Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Developer: BioWare

Publisher: EA

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release Date: May 14, 2021

Co-op: NA

Competitive Multiplayer: NA

BioWare has made quite a few iconic RPGs over the years; included in the mix is the Mass Effect franchise. With three solid installments telling a thrilling science fiction narrative on the fate of our galaxy, it’s a game IP that continues to get recommended by fans today. However, going back and playing those earlier installments can be a bit rough. Fortunately, BioWare offered a remastered collection with visual enhancements along with improvements with the mechanics and gameplay. This collection is readily available for players to pick up today, where you can get the entire storyline along with the various DLCs that launched with the games.

#16 Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights

Developer: Adglobe and Live Wire

Publisher: Binary Haze Interactive

Platforms: NS, PC, XBO, X/S, PS4, PS5

Release Date: June 29, 2021

Co-op: NA

Competitive Multiplayer: NA

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights is a platformer with Metroidvania elements. We’re following a supernatural medieval storyline in this game where a mysterious rainfall has struck a kingdom. Unfortunately, anyone touched by the rain has turned into monsters. Players take on the role of a young girl named Lily, who awakens in the kingdom’s church. Finding everyone has turned into monsters, she sets out to figure out what happened and cleanse the kingdom. Those of you who played and enjoyed Hollow Knight might find this game worth the pickup. It’s not as intense as Hollow Knight, but the reception has been incredibly positive on this game so far. It’s also not a full-on $60 game either, so if you’re after a bit of a challenge, then you can’t go wrong with this game.

#15 Chivalry 2

Developer: Torn Banner Studios

Publisher: Tripwire Interactive

Platforms: XBO, PS4, PS5, X/S

Release Date: June 8, 2021

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: Online

If you enjoy medieval hack-and-slash games like For Honor and Mordhau, then you might have already been playing Chivalry 2. This is another medieval warfare game where two groups battle it out with swords, battle-axes, and sledgehammers. It’s just a brutal, first-person action game where you’re constantly chipping away at the enemy while completing some objectives on the map. These are also large-scale battles, so it can be pretty intense, but fortunately, relatively easy to get into. A good example we can showcase here is that this game is not as skill-based as Mordhau. We found Chivalry 2 to be a bit more accessible than the git gud mentality you would get playing Mordhau.

#14 Psychonauts 2

Developer: Double Fine

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, X/S

Release Date: August 25, 2021

Co-op: NA

Competitive Multiplayer: NA

It took several years to see Psychonauts receive a full-on sequel. Finally, this year we received one with Psychonauts 2. This time around, we’re thrown back into the role of Raz, who is becoming a member of a secret organization that saves the day from utter doom. This organization is full of characters with psychic abilities, and with Raz, you’re constantly going into the minds of other characters. This prompts some rather incredible-level designs to show up. There’s a good bit of puzzle mechanics along with platforming. You, of course, have combat here, too, as you battle enemies and bosses along the way. Fortunately, even though this game takes place shortly after the first game’s events, you don’t have to play through that title to enjoy this one. The developers realized that it might not be possible for everyone to go back and play the original game, so there’s a recap video to bring players up to speed right at the start.

#13 Subnautica Below Zero

Developer: Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Publisher: Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, NS

Release Date: May 14, 2021

Co-op: NA

Competitive Multiplayer: NA

Subnautica was a massive indie hit, so it wasn’t much of a surprise to see another installment come out. While Subnautica: Below Zero is smaller in scope, this is still one game you’ll want to pick up, especially if you enjoyed the first installment. In this game, we’re taking the role of a protagonist who willingly ventures to planet 4546B in search of what happened to a research team that vanished. Among the crew is your sibling, and with the corporation not likely to tell the whole truth, it’s up to you to piece together what happened. Just like the first game, there’s quite a bit of underwater exploration here with hostile creatures you’ll need to be cautious of. There’s also vitals to keep in check and even some landmasses to explore. However, as the name suggests, the significant change-up in this installment is that there are frigid temperatures to deal with.

#12 Tales of Arise

Developer: Bandai Namco Studios

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release Date: September 10, 2021

Co-op: NA

Competitive Multiplayer: NA

The Tales franchise has been around for ages now, and they are mainly standalone games. So you could go through these titles without having played previous installments. With that said, the latest game is available right now, and it blew up in popularity. It currently holds the record for the fastest-selling installment for the entire series. With that said, this is an action RPG game where the narrative follows a party from two fantasy worlds. Overall, the focus is to end a regime where a technologically advanced planet called Rena has taken control of the planet Dahna. As a result, the people of Dahna have become enslaved to provide resources to Rena. Our party is looking to end that regime, but we’ll refrain from spoiling anything more here.

#11 Little Nightmares 2

Developer: Tarsier Studios

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX

Release: February 11, 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

The first installment to the Little Nightmares franchise was a mega-hit. Fans couldn’t get enough of this overly creepy atmosphere as we took the role of a young female girl trapped in some hellish nightmare. Players went through this game as a side-scrolling platformer filled with hazardous obstacles and freakish giant humans that opted to see our heroine’s demise. As players jumped, sneaked, and ran through the various levels, the game came to an end, with us wondering just what happened. It was clear that there was more to this story for players to dive into, and thankfully the developers brought out a sequel. Little Nightmares 2 is available now, and it’s filled with the same kind of horror we’ve come to love from the first game. However, this time it looks like our heroine from the first game is taking a side character role of sorts. Instead, players will be stepping into a new role featuring a young boy with a paper bag over his head. The two will be going through another dangerous journey.

#10 Hitman 3

Developer: IO Interactive

Publisher: IO Interactive

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, NS

Release Date: January 20, 2021

Co-op: NA

Competitive Multiplayer: NA

The final installment to the latest Hitman trilogy was released at the start of this year. The game plays as you would expect from the franchise. It’s very stealth-based, where players step into the role of assassin Agent 47. It’s all about going to different locations around the world and taking out a high-profile target. However, to do so, you’ll have to plot out how to eliminate the target carefully. This is done by using the environment around you, changing into costumes to blend in with the crowd, and finding a way to get out of the area undetected quickly. With that said, you might find it best to go back and play the first two Hitman games, as this title will conclude the plot arc.

#9 It Takes Two

Developer: Hazelight Studios

Publisher: EA

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release Date: March 25, 2021

Co-op: Online/Local

Competitive Multiplayer: NA

The same developers who brought A Way Out also delivered It Takes Two. This is a new action-adventure platformer that requires two players to complete the game. In this game, players are following a married couple falling out of love. Deciding on divorce, the duo ends up transformed into small figurines. To get back into their normal bodies, they’ll have to work together. This game throws in a ton of minigames along with platforming that requires communication to figure out how to progress. Throughout the journey, it’s the hope that the duo can rekindle their relationship by the time they get back into their bodies once again.

#8 Back 4 Blood

Developer: Turtle Rock Studios

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release Date: October 12, 2021

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: NA

There is a massive community of Left 4 Dead players, despite there only being two video game installments. That’s somewhat changing as a spiritual successor is coming out, Back 4 Blood. It’s already out if you have early access to this game. Regardless, this is by the same developers who originally developed Left 4 Dead. In this game, we’re thrown back into the world where zombies have taken over. A new virus has turned humanity into the undead, and it’s your job as a Cleaner to eliminate these hostile creatures. If you played the Left 4 Dead franchise, then this is more or less exactly the same. It’s an FPS where you’re working with other players or AI bots as you attempt to clear out areas full of infected. A card-based system is one of the different aspects of this game compared to the previous Left 4 Dead franchise. Players can unlock cards that, when activated, will give their character a buff. However, at the same time, there are cards dealt for the Ridden, which is another means to hinder your progress.

#7 The Ascent

Developer: Neon Giant

Publisher: Curve Digital

Platforms: PC, X/S, XBO

Release Date: July 29, 2021

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: NA

The Ascent is a cyberpunk video game where players are thrown into the distant future. Played as an action RPG, this game follows a customized protagonist who is an enslaved employee of a mega-corporation. You’re doing grunt work which is also dangerous from the mutated creatures lurking around. That’s where you’re trusty firearm comes in handy as you blow away enemies while you do your menial daily tasks. However, one day the corporation went down, and it left chaos as other companies attempted to claim the area. You’ll have to battle against a slew of enemies as you seek out answers to why the corporation suddenly collapsed. So far, this game is only on the PC and Xbox platforms, but chances are we’ll eventually see it on other consoles in the future.

#6 Forza Horizon 5

Credit: Playground Games

Developer: Playground Games

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: PC, XBO, X/S

Release Date: November 9, 2021

Co-op: NA

Competitive Multiplayer: Online/Local

The Forza Horizon franchise is getting a new installment this year with Forza Horizon 5. This game throws players into a Mexico-inspired map, so you’ll have a diverse environment to race around within. Whether it’s bustling cities, jungles, to mountainous deserts, you’ll find plenty of unique locations while barreling down the roads. There’s also the fact that more dynamic weather elements are tossed into this installment. We know, for instance, that there are dust storms and tropical storms that will pick up, causing some chaos during the race. If you haven’t played any of the Forza Horizon games, they are a bit easier to get into than more simulation racing titles like the mainline Forza installments.

#5 Resident Evil Village

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PC, PS5, XSX/S, XBO, PS4

Release: May 7, 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Capcom has been on fire lately with the Resident Evil franchise. After a big change up to Resident Evil 7, where fans got tossed into a first-person perspective within a mainline game, the studio went on to offer remakes. Resident Evil 7 made use out of a new engine known as the RE Engine, and that’s the same engine that powered the Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remakes. However, after Resident Evil 3, we didn’t get news of another remake was being developed, but instead the announcement of the next installment, Resident Evil Village. The game throws players back into the shoes of Ethan from Resident Evil 7. Chris shows up, and it leads to a chain of events that throws Ethan’s world upside down once again. Seeking answers, it looks like this installment will take us to Europe to a remote village where Ethan is forced to go through hell once again. There is a bigger influence on players exploring the area where we can expect plenty of foes to face against along with puzzles to solve.

#4 Battlefield 2042

Developer: DICE

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release Date: November 19, 2021

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: Online

Battlefield fans don’t get the Call of Duty video game treatment. There’s no new annual release that comes out for the franchise, and as a result, when a new game is announced, there’s quite a bit of anticipation. With Battlefield 2042, we’re throwing out the single-player campaign here. Instead, this is a competitive multiplayer-focused game. You can expect the usual online game modes to be available here as you fight against the opposing team. Likewise, this game is set in the near future, and just like with any Battlefield game, there are plenty of destructive environments. There are also going to be some intense weather conditions that players will have to deal with. This could be anything from sandstorms to massive tornadoes. You’ll also finally get cross-platform support so everyone can link up and play as long as they are on the same console generation.

#3 Call of Duty Vanguard

Developer: Sledgehammer Games

Publisher: Activision

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release Date: November 5, 2021

Co-op: Online/Local

Competitive Multiplayer: Online

Call of Duty is quite the iconic video game franchise, and chances are we don’t even have to explain this IP. It’s been around for ages, and it receives an annual release. So every year, we get a new installment, whether it’s a period, modern, or in a futuristic setting. There is a new game coming out this November for the franchise with Call of Duty: Vanguard. This installment throws players back into the gritty World War II setting. However, you’ll be thrown around at different frontlines. We know that this title will help showcase the start of special forces to end the war across the world. Unlike Battlefield 2042, this does have a single-player campaign, and just like with any Call of Duty game, there will be quite an active online community. So finding a match online should not be a problem. Also, a game mode that Call of Duty is known for these days is Zombies, and you’ll find that game mode present here. However, this mode is being developed by Treyarch, which is going to expand the Dark Aether story if you’ve been following the game mode over the years.

#2 Far Cry 6

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, PS5, XSX, Luna

Release: October 7, 2021

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

The Far Cry franchise’s latest installment was just released into the marketplace. Far Cry 6 brings the player into the fictional Caribbean island of Yara, where a strict dictatorship regime controls the land. At the head of this regime is El Presidente Anton Castillo, grooming his son, Diego, to take his place one day as the island’s leader. By brute force and military power, El Presidente has attempted to bring the citizens in line. However, much like past Far Cry installments, a resistance group has formed from civilians of Yara. Players take the role of a guerrilla fighter, hoping to bring the island back to its once glorious state. Far Cry 6 will include the largest playground for players in franchise history. This should also make for some great vehicle options to traverse the island.

#1 Halo Infinite

Developer: 343 Industries

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: PC, XBO XSX/S

Release: December 8, 2021

Co-op: Local/Online

Competitive Multiplayer: Local/Online

The Halo franchise has been an iconic one for Microsoft, and over the years, we’ve seen the franchise make an appearance on the major console releases. Halo Infinite was expected to launch alongside the Xbox Series X. After fans waited years for gameplay footage for this anticipated title, it wouldn’t be until an Xbox Series X highlighted stream in 2020 before we received the gameplay trailer footage. Unfortunately, this was a lackluster reveal as fans quickly pointed out flaws and graphical details that didn’t appear to be a next-generation Halo installment.

As a result, 343 Industries delayed Halo Infinite from the intended launch of 2020 to 2021. This was done to ensure the development team had enough time to make the necessary changes that appealed to the fan’s expectations. As for the synopsis, the game follows Master Chief on another Halo ring. With humanity at a disadvantage, Master Chief is forced into fighting against a split-off Covenant alien alliance called The Banished. Fortunately, we know that the game is coming this December, and best of all, it comes with the fact that the multiplayer component will be free to play. You can join in with friends online at launch or pick up the entire game and enjoy the latest Halo game campaign.