Top Upcoming FPS Video Games Of 2021

2020 was pretty crazy with the coronavirus throwing so many games back and delayed into 2021, this year should be filled with all sorts of great video game titles. From titles either pushed into the new year or titles previously scheduled for the next-generation console platform releases, there is bound to be more than a few games coming out this year which players are anticipating. In this list, we’re going to showcase some of our most anticipated video game titles coming out in 2021 for the FPS. You will want to check back often as we’ll continue to add more video game titles as they are announced.

Ready or Not

Developer: VOID Interactive

Publisher: VOID Interactive

Platforms: PC

Release: TBA

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: Online

If you enjoy Rainbow Six Siege then you may find some interest in VOID Interactive’s Ready or Not. This is a tactical FPS in which players take the role of a swat team. The game is said to be geared towards realism with players having to defuse different hostile situations. Depending on the issue, you may have to use an assortment of items such as ballistic shields, door rams, to even tactical ladders. So far, the game was said to hit the marketplace late in 2020 but with the coronavirus, it looks like we may see this game get delayed into sometime 2021. With that said, it’s worth noting that the team has put in a ton of work by communicating with special police teams globally to get a better development process for ballistic penetration, ricochet, kevlar, among other dynamics that go into real-life situations.

Deathloop

Developer: Arkane Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: PS5, PC

Release: 2021

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: Online

Deathloop comes from the development team Arkane Studios, known for quite a few different video game titles in the past. For instance, they brought out both Dishonored and Prey into the marketplace. Now it looks like their next big release will come in 2021 called Deathloop. This video game is set in a time loop where players take the role of Colt, an expert assassin. Players must break the time loop but the only way of going about it is taking out eight special targets across an island. They won’t be easy to take out and if your protagonist happens to get killed, you’ll get brought back to the start or if time runs out, the time loop repeats.

It’s all about trial-and-error in order to figure out how to go about taking these targets out successfully and quickly. However, on the heels of Colt is another expert assassin named Julianna, who is tasked with taking out Colt. Now players are having to quickly navigate around the map, eliminate the targets during a time limit, and watch out for another assassin tracking you down. It’s worth noting that players can jump online where a random player can take the role of Julianna, although the multiplayer aspect to this game is completely optional.

Far Cry 6

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S

Release: February 18, 2021

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

Far Cry 6 is taking players to the Caribbean island of Yara and it’s going to be quite the island to explore. According to Ubisoft, this is the largest Far Cry map to date where the once tropical paradise has turned sour. After a harsh regime being controlled through a fascist dictator, players step into the resistance and attempt to overthrow the control of El Presidente Anton Costillo and reclaim a peaceful state of Yara once again.

Unfortunately, the game wasn’t showcased too heavily so far so we’re left with waiting to see just what the developers opt to bring into this next installment. Fans were a bit lukewarm with the launch of Far Cry 5 so we’re sure that Ubisoft really worked to bring out a compelling storyline and action game with Far Cry 6. For now, we’ll have to keep tabs on this IP to see what the studio unveils next.

Overwatch 2

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Platforms: TBA

Release: TBA

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: Online

Hero based shooters have been around for a good while but it was Overwatch that set a new standard. Blizzard Entertainment was able to deliver a game that pinned a team of heroes working together in an FPS style match. With a roster of characters with unique abilities, there were plenty of newcomers and veterans logging into the game daily. Originally, the game launched in 2016, though in 2019 we got the unveiling of an Overwatch 2. Instead of being a brand new game, this is essentially an update of sorts. Players will receive new heroes and game modes. Best of all, the game would be given to those who already own the original Overwatch title. Unfortunately, we don’t have a launch window just yet so it’s possible we may not get the title this year so we’ll have to keep an eye out for any new announcements or updates from Blizzard Entertainment.

Halo Infinite

Developer: 343 Industries

Publisher: Microsoft

Platforms: PC, XBO

Release: 2021

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer – TBA

Halo Infinite was a massively anticipated video game title for fans who have been enjoying the Halo franchise since it first launched into the market. Still, after the game title was announced, fans were forced into waiting a bit longer before they would get any information or even gameplay footage. In fact, it was E3 2019 that we got our first big cinematic reveal for Halo Infinite with promises that gameplay footage would release for the public during E3 2020. As you know that event didn’t happen because of the coronavirus, but we did get gameplay footage to reveal during an Xbox Series X stream from Microsoft. Unfortunately for 343 Industries, fans were quick to point out the lack of quality and details for what was essentially a next-generation video game title.

At any rate, the developers opted to go back and delay the game to ensure it would meet fans’ standards. This meant that the Xbox Series X would launch into the marketplace in 2020 without the Halo Infinite as a launch title. Now we can expect the game in 2021 and it looks like it will feature the same style of gameplay we’ve come to love with the franchise. It’s an intense science-fiction FPS with weapons ranging from standard military arsenal to alien technology. Furthermore, it looks like Master Chief may have some new perks to give him a competitive edge like a grapple system.