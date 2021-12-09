- Note: Depending on the version your Minecraft is running on may alter some of the results from the seeds listed below.
- Note: The seed code will be bold.
Minecraft randomly generates its worlds. In the background, the almost limitless game world is created based on intricate algorithms. A little known fact is that the basic code in the world is based on something called the seed, which is just a few characters long.
By default, the game grabs the current system time as the basic input for the starting values of a world and runs with that. However those seeds can be influenced, they can be copied and pasted into Minecraft’s underlying code, and thus renders the players able to go and recreate worlds.
On the myriad of Minecraft forums and wikis and websites out on the web, the community has started collecting the best and most interesting seeds. Here we present a selection of outstanding seeds you can use to create the most stunning Minecraft worlds.
It is just a small collection you can use to create some interesting “naturally occurring” Minecraft worlds. Remember, Minecraft has about 380 trillion unique and different worlds. This is really just a small selection.
Find More Minecraft Seeds:
- Best Minecraft Xbox One Seeds
- Best Minecraft Pocket Edition Seeds
- Best Minecraft Xbox 360 Seeds
- Best Minecraft PS3 Seeds
PC Gamers can check out:
Best Minecraft Mods | Minecraft Adventure Maps | Minecraft Texture Packs
-9223372036547736247
Sometimes seeds generate but lack variety of locations to visit. If you’re looking for a seed that has a variety of biomes the check this one out. it’s got a vast collection of biomes to explore and gather resources from.
-1583191975921394866
Here’s a great survival seed that sets players up with a great spawn area. At spawn you’re next to two pillager mansions, two villages, several caves with spawners, and a stronghold. It’s a great area if you’re after some decent resources right away without having to endlessly explore.
23998886688
This seed is all about surviving on various islands surrounded by the ocean. However, to help you out this seed has a cave at spawn where you can get some diamonds right away.
2083932430694500020
Looking for a seed that has quite a bit of resources near spawn? Look no further, this seed has a ton of content for players to dive through.
Diamonds
- 167,7,263
- 160,11,340
End Portal
- 14,23,243
Spider Spawner
- 44,13,248
Zombie Spawner
- 278,17,381
Underground Ravine
- 48,15,341
Desert Temple
- 206,52
Village
- 46,-162
- -172,-499
-8294523362785876958
Here’s a seed that offers a unique location right at spawn. Players will be confronted with a completely separated mansion. You’ll find the mansion is split in two by a river. It’s certainly a unique setup and possibly something that could give players a survival challenge or perhaps some ideas on how to make this mansion a bit more creative.
23998886688
If you’re wanting a survival island experience then you have to check this seed out. It’s a map with just a handful of islands with ocean all around them. As you can imagine it’s a perfect island survival seed for players that want a challenge. With that said you can still find some useful locations to check out.
Ocean Monuments
- -122,40
- -170,-153
- 103,-199
- 345,-202
End Portal
- 41,38,48
Mob Spawner
- -10,26,29
- -16,31,81
-5243214469637329889
Here’s a pretty great survival island that’s filled with content. You have nearby shipwrecks, ocean monuments, and of course spawners. If you’re after a survival seed on console then this may be the one for you.
Diamonds
- 91,12,204
Treasure Map
- 293,34,308
- 267,32,310
Shipwreck
- -272,66,-224
- 67,54,81
Ocean Monument
- 117,68,-96
- 136,63,-367
Ravine
- 333,33,61
Zombie Spawner
- 14,33,-402
- 279,45,-78
Spider Spawner
- -403,21,354
- -387,21,334
-1686154206725445557
This seed puts players into a pretty nice world with a good spawn locations. Nearby you’ll find two mansions, a couple large villages to make use and even a desert temple. There’s plenty going on in this seed making it a good starter seed for players.
-1890639621709349258
This seed has two woodland mansions and villages relatively close to each other. It’s a nice little seed with some resources available from the designated locations we listed below. However, it’s also featuring most of the biomes as well.
Woodland Mansion
- 71,286
- -342,-220 (diamonds)
Village
- -193,305
- -152,91
71766806
If you’re after a seed that has everything generated then you may want to give this one a shot. It’s a pretty filled seed where you’ll have access to pretty much everything besides the ocean monument. With some of the older consoles lacking the ability to create larger worlds that we may be used to, then this seed could be ideal for everyone or at least one generated and saved for a gameplay sessions later on.
Woodland Mansion
- -218,249
Witch Hut
- 53,251
Iceberg
- 200,278
Ocean Ruin
- 334,45,194
Treasure
- 360,66,233
Shipwreck
- 312,49,-247
Village
- 116,-431
Abandoned Mineshaft
- 73,46,-427
9220513887345785415
This seed has multiple villages, a desert temple, stronghold and a mineshaft. For a more standard Minecraft experience to enjoy, you can’t really go wrong with this seed.
Stronghold / Mineshaft
- 19, 67, 256
NPC Village
- 15, 81, 257
21953874610
Looking for a seed that featured some massive mountains? Then this seed is well worth checking out. It features some truly enormous mountains that gives the world a bit more flair. Really, these mountain terrains can make for great builds where players can get creative, whether they build on top of the mountain or through these ravines.
-448274050135665
Here’s a great little seed if you want a survival island experience. This seed has multiple shipwrecks and ocean monuments if you’re able to build out and venture to the locations.
Ocean Monuments
- -282, 62, 200
- -199, 62, -232,
- 70, 62, 72
Shipwrecks
- -312, 40, -239
- 198, 48, 262
-3884115417511082416
Looking for a seed that features a nice mixture of both desert and woodland then check out this one. It has a number of areas of interest as well including Woodland Mansions, a Desert Village and a number diamond locations.
Woodland Mansions
- -93,
73, -122
- -80,
64, 81
- 225,
66, 112
- 73,
71, -287
Desert Village
- -250,
79, -396
Diamonds
- -13, 14, 221
- 8, 12, 242
- -9, 12, 237
-448274050135665
Here’s a great little seed if you want a survival island experience. This seed has multiple shipwrecks and ocean monuments if you’re able to build out and venture to the locations.
Ocean Monuments
- -282, 62, 200
- -199, 62, -232,
- 70, 62, 72
Shipwrecks
- -312, 40, -239
- 198, 48, 262
-5243214469637329889
If you’re looking for a new seed that can deliver a really solid survival island then check into this seed. You’ll find a wide variety of goods to make use of from diamonds, a library, shipwrecks and more. If you’re wanting a highlight, check out some areas worth exploring down below.
Diamonds
- 91,12,204
Shipwreck
- 317,46,-206
- 67,54,81
Ocean Monument
- 169,67,124
Zombie Spawner
- 14,33,-402
- -384,50,244
Spider Spawner
- -403,21,265
- -341,19,244
1536518444265410213
With this seed you’ll find three villages, monuments, shipwrecks among other goodies to make this seed rather full of content to swift through. Check below for some of the highlights.
Villages
- -190, -153
- 28, -232
- 289, -415
Shipwrecks
- 34, 136
- 122, -237
Ocean Monument
- 183, -153
Jungle Temple
- 283, 71
Mushroom Island
- -206, -39
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.