15 Best Xbox One Survival Games

Looking for a challenge? Survival games have the main focus of gathering resources, maintaining your vital signs, crafting useful items, and attempting to survive the elements. The survival genre is constantly finding new video games released into the market quite regularly and if you own an Xbox One then there are certainly a few iconic games you can pick up right now. I always like to alert people early on that there’s no real definitive list as we all have our tastes and interests. With that said, here are a few video games that we could recommend checking out.

#15 We Happy Few

We Happy Few places players in an alternative timeline in Europe where citizens are forced to consume a daily drug, hindering them away from the realities of the world. Meanwhile, the game narrative will feature protagonists who have refused to take the drug causing them to see the corruption and horror within the world. Now as they venture out to solve their own mysteries they’ll have to carefully stay under the radar to avoid bringing unwanted attention.

Going about this game will require players to avoid battles when possible otherwise there’s a chance of being overrun and in a need of a quick way to dispose of yourself from the public eye. Likewise, you’ll need to keep your vitals up along the way which could mean finding something to feast on when possible. It’s a unique game although it’s uncertain if the developers will be diving back into the game world since they have been picked up by Microsoft back in 2018.

#14 Fallout 4 Survival Mode

A game that you might have missed out on for its survival gameplay is Fallout 4. While the main game also has plenty of vitals to keep track of while you venture into the wasteland, there’s a dedicated Survival mode featured within the game that really provides a challenge. This mode can be triggered before starting a new game and can’t be toggled within the settings after already starting a new game. There are several changes to this mode that makes the game a bit more difficult whether it’s adding weight to ammunition, no fast traveling, more damage, subject to fatigue, along with having no option to quick save. Instead, the only way to save the game is to sleep in a bed.

#13 DayZ

DayZ is an open-world survival video game where players are tasked with surviving the fictional post-Soviet Republic during the zombie pandemic. Starting out, players have practically nothing and it’s up to them when it comes to locating some useful items. Likewise, the video game also has a focus on human interaction where players can join forces or go against one another. Furthermore, players can expect an option to switch back between first-person and third-person mode.

This is a game similar to the likes of Ark: Survival Evolve as it’s an online multiplayer game to simply try to stay alive and healthy. Ultimately, it’s tough to decide who can be trusted especially if you jump online without a group of friends playing. With vocal chat enabled when players are close enough, you could potentially make friends and try to survive together, or backstab in hopes of ripping away some resources to keep your player’s vital signs in order.

#12 Ark Survival Evolved

Ark: Survival Evolved is an action-adventure survival game. Played in either a first-person or third-person perspective, players will find themselves washed up on a shore filled with all sorts of hazards including creatures and even hostile players. This online game pins players into an open world where in order to survive you’ll need to establish a base, make fire, and gather resources. There are several elements players will have to ensure are in the green such as health, stamina, oxygen, hunger, and thirst.

As mentioned, a good part of this game is based around building up locations to stay safe. This is done by gathering enough supplies to craft different components such as walls and doors. However, no matter how skilled you become, there’s always the threat of another player or faction group who may raid for some goods.

#11 State of Decay 2

State of Decay came out into the market back in 2013 as it offered a new action-adventure survival horror game. Players were put into an open world where the game focuses on protagonists building up their base defenses and scavenging resources during the zombie apocalypse. The latest installment available for this franchise is State of Decay 2 which launched back in 2018. Here players are given the same style of gameplay with players again having to build up a community and survive the undead hordes that have taken over the world.

Meanwhile, to survive very long players will need to find useful resources to keep their protagonist alive. This would mean not only finding goods out in the wild but when building up your community, you’ll have the ability to craft up outposts that handle different resources such as food and medicines. Best of all I think for a lot of players out there is that State of Decay 2 offers cooperative gameplay support. This means that you and some friends can connect online and go through the game together. Now when players are building up structures and making too much noise, you’ll have allies to help keep any zombies from breaking into the base.

#10 Conan Exiles

Conan Exiles is an open-world survival game set within the world of Conan the Barbarian, but the story won’t follow Conan, instead, players will create their own unique protagonist. From the start of the game, players will find that their character is sentenced to death by crucifixion under the beating sun. As you lay waiting for death, Conan comes by and rescues your character leaving players to navigate the harsh and unforgiving world.

Now labeled as an outcast, players will have to roam the wasteland where the weak are killed. You’ll find that in order to stay alive, you’ll need to gather resources, craft goods, and dominate fights in a world filled with enemies. You’ll learn early on that players will have the stamina to watch out for along with thirst and hunger.

#9 Flame in the Flood

The Flame in the Flood is a roguelike survival adventure game that follows a young girl named Scout who is traveling down a river after a flood destroyed most of humanity. Being a roguelike survival game, players will want to aim for progressing the game without dying otherwise they will lose precious equipment and valuables. However, there is a checkpoint system attached as well so instead of starting completely over and attempting to regain resources, players can choose to start from a previous checkpoint. As you venture out you’ll have to grab resources and attempt to keep ahead from any dangerous whether it be wildlife or a flood.

#8 7 Days to Die

7 Days to Die takes place after a world war which caused much of the planet to be wiped out after being exposed to nuclear weaponry. This has ultimately lead to a large majority of humans becoming mindless zombies leaving the remaining few survivors to scavenge resources for survival.

Players will find themselves seeking a variety of items to maintain their survival such as shelter, food, and of course, water. This is a game that mixes traditional survival and survival horror elements. It’s also one that is often recommended for players looking to enjoy a survival game that they may have missed out on.

#7 Don’t Starve

Don’t Starve puts players into the role of a scientist named Wilson where he is forced to survive all sorts elements in a dark unusual world. The game has several vital signs to manage such as keeping Wilson fed and mentally stable. What has kept this game active since its release in 2013 was the various updates that brought new game modes. For instance, one of the updates that fans really gravitated towards was Don’t Starve Together. As the name suggests the game is focused around multiplayer where up to six players can attempt to survive together.

#6 The Long Dark

The Long Dark is a first-person survival video game where players take on the role of a pilot who has crash-landed into the frigid Canadian wilderness. That’s the gist of everything players had when initially being able to play this game through early access. However, since this game fully launched, there’s an actual storyline to keep players progressing. It’s an episodic style release with a total of five episodes following our protagonist, Will Mackenzie who happens to be a pilot, and Dr. Astrid Greenwood.

The duo is transporting something of great importance, though you’ll have to play the story to find out what. Unfortunately, the plane crashes leaving the two separated. From there it’s a story of survival and desperate searches for each other. You’ll have to really keep an eye on your vitals while being in the harsh winter tundra, which includes having to stay warm, collect wood, set up fires, keep the fire going, even melting snow and purifying the water. We can’t forget to mention the hostilities that you also will come across such as hungry wolves.

#5 Astroneer

Within Astroneer there’s no storyline to progress through nor does it have a set end goal. Instead, the game puts a focus on players to build, craft, and simply survive the harsh elements of the world. Players take on the role of an astronaut who navigates to a world that can be shared freely. Likewise, the game will allow crafting and exploration through the use of various vehicles.

However, the open-world environment can be troublesome for our protagonist which ultimately means players will need to keep a sharp eye on their surroundings. Likewise, to keep your protagonist alive, players will need to gather resources such as fuel to power the spacecraft along with a healthy stockpile of oxygen reserve tanks.

#4 This War of Mine

This War of Mine is a unique survival game. The game follows a war but rather than being a soldier on the front lines, you’re controlling an innocent group of people forced to endure a siege. There’s a sense of paranoia along with a struggle to keep everyone healthy and safe. Overseeing this group, you’ll have to take control of various areas such as fortifying a base,

This War of Mine is a war survival video game that is a bit different than your standard war based titles. It’s too dangerous to leave during the day, so scavenging at night is your go-to. It’s all about making sure you civilians are protected and deciding what to do when a difficult situation comes up.

#3 No Man’s Sky

When No Man’s Sky first released back in 2016 it didn’t meet the anticipation and hype that fans had generated for it. Several promised features were missing and it was overall a disappointment. However, the development team has been working on updates to bring the game back into the title that fans had expected and the game is worth checking back into if you haven’t played since its release. This is also a great survival game as you explore where some planets may be too toxic, hot, cold among other hazardous environments that could keep players monitoring vitals signs. It’s a game where players a primarily focusing on exploration, gathering information, building up bases, farming resources, and moving on to their next destination.

#2 Minecraft

Minecraft has become a worldwide sensation and while it’s been out for several years now, there is still a massive fan base that’s continuing to grow by the day. Still, when most people think of Minecraft, then think of a younger children’s game and while it’s appropriate for a younger audience, Minecraft can still be enjoyed by a wide range of ages. There’s a fun creative empowerment that Minecraft offers as players can freely explore and build their own worlds.

Likewise, the ability to join in other player’s worlds or server games can further spark some creative interests and ideas. However, you might want to remember that at the core of Minecraft, this is still a survival game. If you play in survival mode, the game forces players into scavenging for items and grabbing some vital resources. You’ll have to ensure that you are properly prepared for dangers that may lurk around at night while also keeping some goods to bring your health meter back up if you take damage. Our protagonist can even get hungry so you’ll have to hunt for food or harvest different goods scattered around the open world.

#1 Subnautica

Subnautica is set within the late 22nd century where players step into the shoes of an astronaut that’s set to discover and colonize new planets. However, early in the game, our protagonist finds himself being the lone survivor of a crashed spaceship.

Trapped on an aquatic planet filled with creatures, some of which will be hostile to the player, gamers are free to explore the world and progress through the narrative. During the journey, players will have to collect a variety of resources to maintain nutrition, hydration, and of course, oxygen. There’s even a hardcore mode that will force players to gather resources and survive but without the ability to respawn after death.