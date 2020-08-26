Top 10 Games with Gratuitous Nudity

I am not opposed to nudity in gaming as long as it enhances the entire experience and is integral to the storyline. In addition, I think that it’s fine in a “tongue-in-cheek” context. Sometimes unecessary nudity can be funny, but it can also backfire when placed into a serious storyline.

I’ve noticed that people define “gratuitous” differently when it comes to nudity in video games. So, here’s a list of some of the games people have labeled as such. I do not agree with some of the things listed, but I want to hear your thoughts about these scenes as well.

Warning: This article contains videos with nudity.