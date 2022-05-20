Top 50 Best Free Downloadable PC Games

We've compiled the best free downloadable games that the PC has to offer. You won't have to worry about getting DOSBox to play any of these games, either!

Note: Please note that these games are not listed in any particular order.

The PC is filled with a myriad of games, many of which are free to play. These are made up of titles that are just as good as their premium counterparts, and come in a range of genres from shooters and team-oriented MOBAs to turn-based and real-time strategy games.



#50 Lost Ark

Lost Ark is a title you might have heard about recently because a lot of people are playing it and enjoying it. This is a free to play MMORPG, and it’s one that has a lot of options for you to do both in terms of the gameplay, the world you can explore, your character you can build up, and so on.

Best of all, the game is easy to pick up, but difficult to master. And you can team up with other players to go on quests or raids, or you can decide to just wipe out every player you see for the heck of it!

This game looks like one that will continue to grow for a while, so you might want to jump in and see what it offers you.

#49 Aperture Desk Job

Sadly, as they note on their Steam page, Aperture Desk Job is not Portal 3, sorry everyone.

What it IS though is a short free game that you can play on the Steam Deck (should you have it…) to showcase the potential that the system has.

In the game, you are a new recruit at Aperture, the company that was behind the Portal test (but again, not Portal 3!). You’re just trying to get through your boring work day but…yeah, that’s not going to happen, at all.

So go and see if you can make it through the true trials of this not-so-typical day job.

And if you DO want Portal 3…well, you know who to complain to, right Valve?

#48 Deltarune Chapters 1 & 2

In truth, we honestly shouldn’t have to explain this game to you at all. All we should have to tell you uis that Deltarune is a “parallel story” to one of the most beloved games of all time: Undertale. Yes, that Undertale. Toby Fox is back at it with his retro style of gameplay mixed in with deep stories and characters.

You’ll get to play as two brand new characters, all the while meeting old friends like Sans from Undertale. The game’s chapter content makes it more compelling to play, and yet, you’ll still have a challenge ahead of you and there are plenty of choices that will affect the “one ending”.

So if you loved Undertale, you’ll need to try out Deltarune.

#47 Dr. Langeskov, The Tiger, and The Terribly Cursed Emerald: A WhirlWind Heist

What happens when you have 15 minutes to do a heist that can seriously affect the world? Well, that’s what you’re about to find out! In the very long-titled Dr. Langeskov, The Tiger, and The Terribly Cursed Emerald: A WhirlWind Heist, you’ll be put into the hands of a master thief who must go and rob various places and people without getting caught.

As for what comes later…well…you’ll just need to play the game to find out. Apparently the team were so invested in their title that they couldn’t even finish the description of the game!

#46 Helltaker

Sometimes, you have to wonder what these game devs are thinking about when they make these games. Because when it comes to Helltaker, your whole purpose is to go into the underworld itself and try to romance ladies…who just so happen to be demons. Yes, really.

You’ll need to fight, solve puzzles, and win the hearts of the demon girls that you dream of being with (you need to get out more if that’s your desire!)

Just be mindful, these are demon girls, and they’ll kill you if they get the urge. And they might just kill you regardless. You’ve been warned.

#45 Cry of Fear

Originally meant to be a simple mod of Half-Life, Cry of Fear soon evolved into a deep horror experience that you’ll likely want to try for yourself. Why? Because in this game, you play as a boy going through a mysterious town in Scandinavia, and as you go through it…you start to lose your mind!

Cry of Fear has a deep singleplayer experience, but, you can also co-op it with friends. The immersion of the game is what they want you to remember, and there are plenty of scares to help you feel “immersed”. Not just that, but the game has multiple endings for you to try and achieve!

…if you make it that far, that is…

#44 Barkley: Shut up and Jam Gaiden

Buckle up, because this one is…yeah, it’s weird. Barkley: Shut up and Jam Gaiden is a “sequel” to a certain game of the past, as well as Space Jam (the Michael Jordan one, not the Lebron one, obviously). In this game, you play as NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, who inadvertently (through a dunk of all things) killed a bunch of people and got basketball banned from the world.

Now, you’re in a post-apocalyptic world where Barkley must use his skills to save the day alongside past and present NBA players.

Yeah, like we said, it’s weird, but it’s a free RPG and that’s hard to top at times. Besides, admit it, you’re curious.

#43 Shrine 2

The original Doom games inspired a LOT of what our world has right now in terms of first-person shooters, but, not everyone goes with the “uber advancements” and instead likes to work with the original engine to make their own things. Such is the case with Shrine 2.

This title is indeed made within the Doom Engine, and yet has its own visuals, enemies and weapons for you to go and have fun with. In the game you’ll have to clear 32 “difficult but fair” levels and survive dozens of enemies, defeat 6 major bosses, and collect a cavalcade of weapons to shoot monsters with.

You ready to have some mindless fun? The game is free if so!

#42 Himno

If instead of heart-pounding action you want fun and lightness like you haven’t had in a while, then Himno is for you. This game was made by one person, who wanted to make a title to help him de-stress. He made a platforming title where your actions are simple, but they cause the world to light up around you as you move around.

There’s no violence in this game, and no death. The only thing it’s meant for you to do is have fun as you move through the countless procedurally generated areas of the game.

It may not sound like much at first, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try it! After all, why not have a little relaxing fun? Especially when it’s free!

#41 Matilda Castilla

Matilda Castilla is another in a long line of “love letter” games. Specifically ones that are meant to be retro and give you both fun and a challenge. In this case, you’ll be playing a game that is a tribute to titles like Ghosts and Goblins and have to work hard to not just see what is going on in the realm, but also, to avoid taking hits of any kind!

But with 48 enemies for you to get around and work through, you’ll need to be smart about it. Add that to tough boss battles and you got a retro title that is begging for you to be played.

#40 No One Lives Forever

The No One Lives Forever series is one that you might not have heard of, but to those who have, you know just how grand this game really is. Because in this love-letter to old spy films, you play as Catie Archer, a spy who must complete various missions.

Along the way, you’ll get a variety of gadgets that are disguised as “typical female items” to ensure you don’t get caught. Add that to the weapons you carry and you’ll find yourself in a tight yet fun shooter that can’t be ignored.

Sadly, if you’re hoping for more from the franchise, it’s tied up in legal issues and so you won’t be able to get this game’s continuation that easily.

#39 If on a Winter’s Night, Four travelers

Never knock the power of a point-and-click adventure game, they’re deceptively good! If on a Winter’s Night, Four travelers is one such title that’s free to play right now!

This title mixes in the stories of four very different characters with horror feels and settings, all the while putting it on a train!

There is a lot going on in this title, and to be fair, this won’t be for everyone given some of the themes that will be on display here. However, if you’re up for something special and unique, this adventure might just be for you.

#38 Doki Doki Literature Club

…yeah, we’re talking about this one. Or at least, we’ll try to.

Doki Doki Literature Club may seem like a cutesy “guy hangs out with girls” game focused around books, but there’s a LOT more going on here that we honestly don’t feel comfortable talking about.

Do NOT get lost in the art aesthetic, that’s a front for horror, dark themes, and more. This game is meant to subvert expectations and make you question what exactly is going on here.

So in short…this game is free…but play it at your own risk.

#37 Space Funeral

Space Funeral was a title made in RPG maker, and plays on certain tropes to deliver a very interesting experience that blends shooting and RPG elements together quite well.

In Space Funeral, you’ll play as Phillip, who ventures off his world (and specifically his home in Scum Village) to figure out what happened to his home, his world, and why it’s all been corrupted.

You’ll need to be smart to make it through the rather gruesome enemies within the title. So stay smart, stay safe, and figure out the truth about your world.

#36 Sonic Robo Blast 2

You might notice that part of the reason some of these games are free is that they use characters and themes that aren’t legal to sell. But, that doesn’t mean you can’t make them as long as you follow certain rules.

Sonic Robo Blast 2 uses certain ports to create an open-source 3D world for Sonic and pals to go and roam around in. And because it’s open-source, that means you can go and add in on the fun!

And we’re pretty sure it’s better than most recent Sonic titles not named Sonic Mania (which was fan-made!!!)

#35 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Rescue-palooza

Here’s another fan-made game using fan-loved characters. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Rescue-palooza puts you back in the 80s when the TMNT were hitting systems hard with their fun and fast gameplay. You’ll be able to play as the turtles, April, Casey Jones and others as you try and defeat enemies and save the day!

Given that a collection of the TMNT titles was announced to be coming soon, this might just be the perfect title to get you amped for that!

#34 La Mulana

La Mulana is an adventure title that has you taking on the role of a certain archaeologist (no, not THAT archaeologist) in search of the “Secret Treasure Of Life”. But, as you might have guessed, the game isn’t going to give you that treasure so easily.

You’ll have to use your wits and weapons in order to stop the creatures that rest within the ruins you find yourself in. You’ll also need to figure out puzzles as well, so you’ll need to be a REALLY smart and quick archaeologist to make it out alive!

#33 The Dark Mod

Based on a Doom 3 mod, and influenced by the Thief series, The Dark Mod is another open-source fan game where you can make your own content as well as play levels made by others. Over 150 of them have been made, so you’ll be engaged for a while.

You’ll play as a thief (but not The Thief) as you go through a world of Gothic Steampunk in order to get treasure, defeat monsters who try to take you, and so on.

The creativity in this mod has been praised for some time, and you would be wise to try it out for yourself.

#32 AM2R

Samus Aran recently got her mojo back series-wise via Metroid Dread on the Nintendo Switch. But dedicated fans have been working to remake/remaster the earlier games of the franchise and AM2R is on such example.

It literally stands for “Another Metroid 2 Remake” and it features improvements like a map system, new areas, mini-bosses, redone graphics and music, an updated artificial intelligence for enemies, and a log system similar to Metroid Prime.

So if you want more Metroid in your life, go and check out AM2R.

#31 Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is a surprise release for some. It’s a title that launched back in September of 2020 and has quickly become a focal point for so many players around the world. It’s a game that feels like a fully crafted premium game but it’s completely free. With visuals that resemble The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Genshin Impact is full of whimsical fantasy-based content. Players can go through this game a single-player campaign where you take the role of a traveler seeking your long-lost sibling in this new and unusual world. Outside of an open-world, players may find the combat mechanics interesting as the game plays around different elements such as fire and water. While this game is free, there are in-game purchases that act like your standard loot boxes. However, you won’t have to spend your money on this game to progress.

#30 Rocket League

Rocket League was a huge hit when it launched back in 2015 by the development team Psyonix. This game was rather easy to understand as it’s essentially a futuristic soccer game with players controlling supped up cars that can race through the arena at blazing speeds to hit a massive ball into the goal of the opposing team. With the ability to race in intense speeds down the field, players can also make their vehicle jump up and block a ball or bounce it in your desired location.

Still, fans who have been enjoying this game, there’s been on major change up starting today and that’s Rocket League going free-to-play. This came after the development team Psyonix was obtained by Epic Games. As a result, there was a move to get the game into a free to play method with microtransactions to offer players a chance to enjoy the game with default vehicles or pay for new content.

#29 Hyper Scape

Hyper Scape is a free-to-play FPS set in the future of 2054 where players must battle it out in Neo-Arcadia. Visually, the game looks similar to several futuristic settings we’ve seen before such as Overwatch, but the gameplay is incredibly fast. With several teams dropping into the map, the game shrinks down slightly different than what we’re used to seeing. Rather than being a standard circle that closes in on players, random sections of the city will start to glitch and remove off the map, forcing you to leave.

Gameplay is very fast with players having to quickly move around the map, take out opponents, use a range of different abilities such as crafting up a large wall barrier, and of course aiding your teammates. Similar to other games, if a teammate happens to lose its life, they will be able to maneuver around the map to respawn points for another living player to revive them. Another interesting aspect is that this game is focused around streaming where viewers can vote on different in-game events such as low gravity or offering infinite ammo for a duration of time.

#28 Valorant

Valorant is a new game as it just came out in 2020 for the PC platform. Developed by Riot Games, who you may be familiar with from their hit MOBA title, League of Legends, comes a brand new team-based tactical FPS for players to enjoy right now. This game is often considered a blend of CSGO and Overwatch. Overall, the game focuses on team objectives and fast-paced along with high-precision gunplay much to the likes of CSGO. There’s a lot of working with your team and quickly taking shots at the enemy. However, the big change-up in this game that may have players interested in the roster of heroes available. Each hero has their own unique ability and attributes although the game doesn’t allow players to spam powers the entire time. A big focus is centered around being an FPS but over the course of a few rounds, players will be able to build up their hero powers to help make a big move during the game.

#27 Realm Royale

There’s no getting around that there are a lot of battle royale titles available in the market. However, if you’re wanting something a bit different and lighthearted then Realm Royale may be worth checking out. In a lot of ways, it’s similar to Fortnite and Creative Destruction, but without the building element. Instead, it’s a focus on just outlasting everyone else while searching for different unique power-ups and weapons.

You’ll even find that there is a class-based system attached where you’ll receive different unique abilities. Recent reviews have been rather positive and while there is the usual battle pass to purchase for different goods, you can enjoy the game fully for free without being at a disadvantage.

#26 Dauntless

Set in a fantasy world, Dauntless puts players into the role of a slayer, a class of warriors that are tasked with taking down massive monsters which have torn the world apart. In a lot of ways, Dauntless is similar to the Monster Hunter series with the game providing a heavy emphasis on crafting and upgrading weapons before going out and seeking these massive behemoths in the wild. These hunts are not always easy as well, you’ll have to use your cunning, specialized gear and skills along the way but luckily you’ll also have the ability to rely on a friend.

Dauntless features multiplayer support and the developers are hoping that gamers make use of social interactions. Much like World of Warcraft or Destiny, campaign quests and exploration can be done with a party. We’re likely going to see more content being added into the game over time to give players more areas to explore, monsters to slay and even weapons to craft. Of course to get all of the goodies along the way you’ll have to spend a bit of money such as the Hunt Passes which offers players exclusive rewards such as weapon skins and cosmetic armor sets.

#25 Duelyst

Duelyst is a competitive multiplayer tactical turn-based strategy game with cards. It has minions, spells, and artifacts–all the stuff you’d come to expect from a digital card game that’s played out on a board somewhat similar to Final Fantasy Tactics. It’s also one of the best online games there is at the moment. Definitely give it a try.

#24 Warframe

Developed by Digital Extremes, Warframe is a cooperative free-to-play third person shooter that puts players in teams of four highly sophisticated Tenno commandos to take on a host of enemies throughout the solar system. Players can engage foes in melee and ranged combat.

#23 Dota 2

The sequel to the Warcraft 3 mod, Dota 2 is a competitive action game that’s played by millions around the globe. Players pick from a pool of over a hundred heroes, forming two teams of five players that go up against each other on a map, defending their base and attacking the enemy’s.

#22 Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft

From the developers of World of Warcraft and Diablo comes Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft, an online card game that pits players against each other using fully customizable player decks. Players can earn new cards simply by playing the game for free, or pay to gain instant access to new decks of cards.

#21 SCP: Containment Breach

SCP: Containment Breach is a free-to-play title based on the SCP Foundation mythos. To be exact, the game is based on SCP-870, a story about a hideous man-made object which comes to life when you aren’t looking and attempts to kill you. It’s a bit like the weeping angels in Doctor Who.

If you aren’t staring at it or looking at what it’s doing, it’ll kill you, so you have to keep your eyes open and blink whenever you have a chance to do so so you don’t get tired and die.

#20 Planetside 2

Planetside 2 is a free-to-play massively multiplayer first person shooter which offers full scale battles taking place over the face of the planet Auraxis, where three distinct groups battle for territorial dominance. They have at their disposal numerous vehicles and weapons to allow for a futuristic experience of war.

It’s not a game that’s easy to pick up and play but it’s one you’ll want to master as it’s very addictive. You’ll need to invest some time in getting with a dedicated group of players and staging assaults, or you may find yourself lost and alone without a clue as to your objectives.

#19 Team Fortress 2

Team Fortress 2 is Valve’s biggest free-to-play game and one that offers AAA-quality first person shooter action through a variety of game modes ranging from simple Capture the Flag and Team Deathmatch, to unique ones like Push the Cart. There’s even a variety of variations on these modes, which see both teams pushing separate carts. The game also plays host to a variety of objective control modes and a bomb delivery mode.

In addition to all of those competitive team-vs-team modes, players can also indulge in a cooperative mode called Mann vs Mann, which pitches players against throngs of robotic enemies across a variety of maps.

#18 Alien Swarm

Released by Valve for free, Alien Swarm is a remake of the Unreal 2004 mod that brought classic Gauntlet-style cooperative gameplay to Steam. With several classes to choose from, a host of upgrades and a ranking system, Alien Swarm provides countless hours of cooperative play.

#17 Spelunky

Spelunky takes players into a randomly generated underground world with every new adventure. Every cave is riddled with traps, angry monsters and untold riches. Players with a low tolerance for failure need not apply!

#16 Cave Story

Cave Story is an epic adventure told in gorgeous 16-bit. Inspired by games like Metroid, Castlevania and Commander Keen, Cave Story puts players in the role of an amnesiac boy who awakens in the strange world populated by floating islands. Players journey through the world completing platform puzzles and shooting enemies.

#15 D&D Online

D&D Online is an attempt to bring the magic of the pen and paper game Dungeons & Dragons to the PC. As a massively multiplayer game, D&D Online invites players to group up in parties or much larger raids to clear dungeons and progress through a pre-written story. Players will have emergent experiences that color their character’s personal story.

#14 Quake Live

Quake Live is a new variant of Quake III Arena, designed to run on Windows, OSX and Linux platforms through a web browser plugin. The FPS features a number of updates over Q3A and allows players to go head to head in online duels. Players can participate in free-for-alls, capture the flag, and team deathmatch, to specialized modes like InstaFreeze. Quake Live enjoys an active community of both amateur and professional gamers and is one of the few online games intended to be played as a professional sport.

#13 League of Legends

This DOTA-inspired game is one of the most popular online multiplayer games the internet has to offer. It may not be entirely possible to thrive on League of Legends by sticking to the free mode, but that shouldn’t stop you from playing the game and—if you don’t like the idea of spending time to unlock champions—pay to unlock the ones you’d like to play.

#12 Path of Exile

Path of Exile is an action RPG title that is often considered a clone of the Diablo series. The video game puts players into an exile who must live on a continent known as Wraeclast which houses other exiles for their various crimes. Much like Diablo, players will take on quests, fight off a variety of enemies, and lastly, gather new loot.

#11 World of Tanks

World of Tanks is an MMO that puts players into the mid-20th century. Overall, the game is an action title that features vehicle combat. Players will be fighting within a variety of tanks that will vary in stats and as players progress within the game, new tanks can be collected to use in online matches.

#10 Smite

Smite has been around for a few years now on the PC platform. This is a MOBA video game that focuses on mythological figures going to battle. If you’re familiar with titles such as League of Legends then you can expect the same overall gameplay within Smite. However, there is a number of game modes to choose from which will alter the overall gameplay goals or the maps, such as Clash, a game mode that only contains two lanes.

#9 Mandagon

Mandagon is a platformer that is inspired by Tibetan theology. The game design looks similar to titles such as Super Meat Boy and Fez, however, the game is non-linear offering a bit more exploration. Overall, your goal is to acquire various tablets and bring them to shrines and while that sounds pretty bare bones, there is a Narrative journey to be enjoyed while you play.

#8 Paladins

Often considered an Overwatch clone, Paladins is still a fantastic game. There are some slight differences between the two hero-based shooters, but you’ll still find that each hero in Paladins will have their own unique abilities that they can bring in to the fight. With that said, you can expect there to be some more emphasis on purchasing some microtransactions, but it makes sense since the overall game is free to play.

#7 Warface 2016: Anubis

Warface 2016: Anubis is a polished FPS video game that offers both the ability to play with or against your friends. The title plays extremely well, though being a free-to-play title there is some emphasis on paying a few microtransactions. With that said, these microtransactions are completely optional where if players spend enough time going through the game, new unlocks and items can be acquired without spending a dime.

#6 Call of Duty: Warzone

The battle royale genre certainly doesn’t have any shortages of games available to enjoy. However, some titles appeal a bit more than others. Call of Duty, for instance, has an official free-to-play battle royale title available right now called Call of Duty: Warzone. The video game plays out similar to the traditional Modern Warfare series but with over a hundred players dropped down in a massive map. From there it’s a hunt to gather resources, take out the competition and make your way into safe areas as the map continues to shrink down in size. While this is not a full-on Call of Duty game online where players can enjoy other game modes for free, you should find some enjoyment out of this title for a good while.

#5 Minecraft Classic

Minecraft has been an iconic video game title for years now and you’re likely aware of the current editions made available on platforms you’re enjoying today. While these current editions will set players back, Microsoft did release the Minecraft Classic edition completely for free. In fact, the video game can be enjoyed right now without the need of any download. The entire classic edition of this video game can be enjoyed through your web browser though you will want to make note that this classic edition is pretty bare bones by today’s standards. Don’t go into the game expecting all the content and features from the franchise that you’d be able to enjoy with the latest launches but it’s certainly a great time killer.

#4 Gwent

After gaining attention as a minigame in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Gwent: The Witcher Card Game released in a beta. This is a turn-based card game where two players will face against one another, similar to Hearthstone. The goal is to win two out of the three rounds by playing and collect various cards. While the game has a positive reception, we still have to hold off for its official release.

#3 Fortnite

Fortnite has become one of the biggest video games to play at the current moment especially for the battle royale mode. With its over-the-top cartoonish aesthetics, Fortnite has attracted players from all ages. Overall, the goal of the game is to be the last man standing in a tense third-person shooter. Players are able to roam the map freely as they search for resources and goods though at certain periods the map size shrinks forcing players to eventually meet in a small area.

#2 Quake Champions

Quake Champions is the latest Quake main entry title since Quake 4 released in 2005. This is another fast-paced arena FPS where players will face against each other with a roster full characters that have their own unique abilities and traits. Likewise, you’ll even find some new faces in the roster such as B.J. Blazkoicz from the Wolfenstein series along with the infamous Doomguy.

Currently the game is in Early Access on Steam but it was announced during QuakeCon 2018 that the game has gone completely free-to-play.

#1 Apex Legends

Apex Legends was a surprise video game release from developers Respawn Entertainment. After EA had acquired the development studio, it was believed that the only real game on the development team’s plate was Titanfall 3 but in early February of 2019, Apex Legends was announced along with released into the market. This is a battle royale video game title which takes place in the same universe of Titanfall. In fact, the game is set just a few decades after the events of Titanfall 2 and it plays similar to other battle royale focused titles such as Fortnite with mixed hero focused characters.

In the game, players are divided up into squads of three with a total of twenty teams. Each player then picks a character which will have their own unique abilities and attributes. When the match starts, players are dropped into a large map where they must rely on fellow teammates while scavenging for resources and weapons. As the map size shrinks, players must work on defeating all of the opposing teams in hopes that their team is the last standing. There are the traditional microtransactions within the game such as Respawn Entertainment’s take on loot boxes but the title is certainly gaining plenty of gamers as already the title received over twenty million downloads in its first week.

If you typically don’t enjoy battle royale video game titles then you may want to give this game a try. It’s quickly gained a massive audience and it offers a slightly unique spin on the franchise with the inclusion of hero class characters. Even if you still don’t find any enjoyment out of the game you won’t have to spend any money to give it an honest try.

Bonus Games

Undefeated

Video games in many ways are meant to be “wish fulfillment”. You can’t do something in the real world, but in the video game world? Why not? And that is a perfect segue into Undefeated. This is an indie game that was created by just three students from a famed university in Japan. The goal of the game is simple, you are a superhero with unlimited superpowers and you need to defend the city!

But, obviously, there is more to it than that. You need to not just protect the people from crime, you need to go and stops bosses, complete quests, and more.

This is a very simple yet fun title, and as many of you likely know, those are the best kinds of games to play at times. And again, it’s free!