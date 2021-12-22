Best Minecraft Xbox 360 Seeds

Why play on a randomly generated map when you can use one of these Minecraft Xbox 360 seeds to build on the map your heart desires?

Note: Depending on the version your Minecraft is running on may alter some of the results from the seeds listed below.

Note: Depending on the version your Minecraft is running on may alter some of the results from the seeds listed below.

Minecraft’s world generation is a fairly random affair. In the background, the almost limitless game world is created based on intricate algorithms. But, a fact that few people know, the basic code the world is based on, what is called the seed, is just a few characters long. By default, the game grabs the current system time as the basic input for the starting values of a world and runs with that. However those seeds can be influenced, they can be copied and pasted into Minecraft’s underlying code (joking, we all know Minecraft runs on fairy dust), and thus renders the players able to go and recreate worlds.

On the myriad of Minecraft forums and wikis and websites out on the web, the community has started collecting the best and most interesting seeds. Here we present a selection of outstanding seeds you can use to create the most stunning Minecraft worlds.

It is just a small collection you can use to create some interesting “naturally occurring” Minecraft worlds in Minecraft 360. Remember, Minecraft has about 380 trillion unique and different worlds. This is really just a small selection.

Latest Seeds

-2520503728690039594

Sometimes it’s nice just jumping right into a new world and having access to loot. So, if you have the same consensus, give this seed a try. Right by spawn, you’ll find four villages. That’s right, you’ll be able to get a good head start thanks to these villages. But, that’s not all. Right next to the villages are two sand temples.

-5138809353219927576

Here’s an interesting seed that has a variety of unique locations to check out. There’s dense forests, various biomes, open pits of lava to stumble upon, a mushroom island, and even floating mountains.

Mushroom Island

247,289

Desert Village

77,-229

Blacksmith

-228,64

-1583191975921394866

Here’s a great survival seed that sets players up with a great spawn area. At spawn you’re next to two pillager mansions, two villages, several caves with spawners, and a stronghold. It’s a great area if you’re after some decent resources right away without having to endlessly explore.

23998886688

Looking for a survival island seed? This is one that may prove to be quite a challenge. This seed has players spawning right on an island in the middle of an ocean. You have very little resources available on the island itself. However, you won’t find very much in terms of other islands either. There are a few scattered around but it’s a rather barren in terms of land that you can actively explore.

-8294523362785876958

Here’s a seed that offers a unique location right at spawn. Players will be confronted with a completely separated mansion. You’ll find the mansion is split in two by a river. It’s certainly a unique setup and possibly something that could give players a survival challenge or perhaps some ideas on how to make this mansion a bit more creative.

2083932430694500020

Looking for a seed that has quite a bit of resources near spawn? Look no further, this seed has a ton of content for players to dive through.

Diamonds

167,7,263

160,11,340

End Portal

14,23,243

Spider Spawner

44,13,248

Zombie Spawner

278,17,381

Underground Ravine

48,15,341

Desert Temple

206,52

Village

46,-162

-172,-499

-5243214469637329889

If you’re looking for a new seed that can deliver a really solid survival island then check into this seed. You’ll find a wide variety of goods to make use of from diamonds, a library, shipwrecks and more. If you’re wanting a highlight, check out some areas worth exploring down below.

Diamonds

91,12,204

Shipwreck

317,46,-206

67,54,81

Ocean Monument

169,67,124

Zombie Spawner

14,33,-402

-384,50,244

Spider Spawner

-403,21,265

-341,19,244

71766806

If you’re after a seed that has everything generated then you may want to give this one a shot. It’s a pretty filled seed where you’ll have access to pretty much everything besides the ocean monument. With some of the older consoles lacking the ability to create larger worlds that we may be used to, then this seed could be ideal for everyone or at least one generated and saved for a gameplay sessions later on.

Woodland Mansion

-218,249

Witch Hut

53,251

Iceberg

200,278

Ocean Ruin

334,45,194

Treasure

360,66,233

Shipwreck

312,49,-247

Village

116,-431

Abandoned Mineshaft

73,46,-427

-1890639621709349258

This seed has two woodland mansions and villages relatively close to each other. It’s a nice little seed with some resources available from the designated locations we listed below. However, it’s also featuring most of the biomes as well.

Woodland Mansion

71,286

-342,-220 (diamonds)

Village

-193,305

-152,91

-448274050135665

Here’s a great little seed if you want a survival island experience. This seed has multiple shipwrecks and ocean monuments if you’re able to build out and venture to the locations.

Ocean Monuments

-282, 62, 200

-199, 62, -232,

70, 62, 72

Shipwrecks

-312, 40, -239

198, 48, 262

9220513887345785415

This seed has multiple villages, a desert temple, stronghold and a mineshaft. For a more standard Minecraft experience to enjoy, you can’t really go wrong with this seed.

Stronghold / Mineshaft

19, 67, 256

NPC Village

15, 81, 257

-3884115417511082416

Looking for a seed that features a nice mixture of both desert and woodland then check out this one. It has a number of areas of interest as well including Woodland Mansions, a Desert Village and a number diamond locations.

Woodland Mansions

-93, 73, -122

-80, 64, 81

225, 66, 112

73, 71, -287

Desert Village

-250, 79, -396

Diamonds

-13, 14, 221

8, 12, 242

-9, 12, 237

1388582293

This seed is a great option if you’re looking for a survival game with a village. In fact, this seed contains four villages combined. Likewise, there is in fact a blacksmith available within this massive village It’s worth noting that the image supplied from the source is not correct, but you will find a map that’s focused around towns. From the spawn location, you will need to follow the river in order to find the village location.

-4795909808324324587

This seed is pretty unique and an interesting find. If you head to the following coordinates, 9, 139, 132, you’ll find that there is two Woodlaned Mansions that spawned together.

110813

This seed is great as it has just about everything you could want in a game. You’re going to find fourteen villages, a stronghold, six mineshafts and at least five dungeons.

Ocean Ruins: -1859, 39, 33

Desert Temple: 779, 73, 1224

Mineshaft: -969, 63, 523

Village: 5, 66, 386

Village: 181, 65, 930

Village: 21, 65, 930

