God of War (2018): Yes, There’s An Infinity Gauntlet Easter Egg & It Shoots Purple Laser Beams

It's all there in the title. The Infinity Gauntlet (of Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War fame) basically appears in God of War, and it shoots purple lasers.

The Infinity Gauntlet (and those Infinity Stone McGuffins) are currently tearing up cinemas across the country, thanks to a little movie called Avengers: Infinity War. The big man Kratos, our hero in the latest God of War, can get his own Infinity Gauntlet — and it shoots purple lasers, because why not.

This is a legit Easter egg, and one of the coolest in the game, if you’re willing to go on your own Infinity Stone hunt. Don’t worry, this won’t take 18 movies and a shared cinematic universe to find them all.

The hubbub here surrounds a certain talisman players can acquire in God of War — something called the Shattered Gauntlet of Ages. It doesn’t seem that impressive at first, but once you slot in some of those “Infinity Stones”, it becomes a monster of a weapon.

Infinity War Easter Egg Guide

Before we get started, here’s a quick primer on the Infinity Gauntlet — if you haven’t seen the movie, don’t worry, there aren’t any spoilers here. Basically, the Infinity Gauntlet is a big cool gold glove that Thanos acquires — Thanos is a purple titan that wants to destroy stuff — and the glove can be slotted with up to six Infinity Gems. Get them all, and you basically have control over all creation.

Sadly, you won’t have control over everything and everyone in God of War, but you’ll get the next best thing — purple laser beams! Sorry, I can’t stop repeating that. Let’s break it down.

The Easter egg comes in the form of a talisman called the Shattered Gauntlet of Ages. This special gauntlet’s description is what matters most — “An ancient relic of Hel deemed too powerful to remain whole, fragments of its former strength lie scattered throughout the realms…”.

Just like the Infinity Gauntlet! And that description isn’t lying either. You can collect six special Enchantments (or gems) that unlock the gauntlet’s full potential. When fully upgraded, you can slot in three of the six unique gems. When three (out of six) are slotted in, you’ll unlock the special power.

Shattered Gauntlet of Ages [Gems To Slot In] Muspelheim’s Eye of Power Njord’s Temporal Stone Eye of the Outer Realm Ivaldi’s Corrupted Mind Andvari’s Soul Asgard’s Stone of Existence



Slot in three of any of those six, and you’ll get the gauntlet’s full power — the ability to fire a purple laser projectile! Okay, it isn’t that strong, but it is kind of cool (and totally hilarious) so we’re counting all of this as an Easter egg. It doesn’t just shoot a single laser — it launches about five explosive blasts from your first. We’ll it the Infinity Five Knuckle Shuffle.

Without the enchantments equipped, all you’ll get is a simple super-punch and shockwave. The trickiest part is actually upgrading this thing to carry three enchantments.

How to Upgrade the Shattered Gauntlet To upgrade the Guantlet, you’ll need Dragon Tears. These are super rare items you can only get from dragons, and you’ll need five of them. Three tears can be acquired by freeing the three dragons in Midgard. If you’re completing favors for the dwarves and completing the game normally, you absolutely will not miss them. The fourth tear is acquired from defeating the dragon boss. You won’t miss him. The fifth tear is a whole lot trickier to get. The get the fourth Dragon Tear, go to the Forgotten Caverns and find Baldur’s dragon — the dead dragon that crashes here when you climb the mountain for the second time. Dig at the spot directly under the dragon to find a very easy-to-miss fourth Dragon Tear.



Once you have all four Dragon Tears, you can upgrade the Shattered Gauntlet and start launching super-powered, energy-infused punches at your enemies. It’s just like being Thanos! Well, the purple part is the same, anyway.