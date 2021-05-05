The 21 Best Dinosaur Games Ever Released

Dinosaurs! Everyone loves the scaly beasts! Or are they even scaley? I can barely keep up with that particular part of canon anymore. Brontosaurus never existed, all my favorite dinosaurs actually looked a whole lot different, tyrannosaurus rex was ate carrion and didn’t hunt – or did he?

Anyway, we are gathered here tonight to celebrate video games that feature dinosaurs. Those beloved ancient beasts, staple food of any healthy boy’s diet. Or girl’s diet. Not that love for dinosaurs would be gender specific. Dinosaurs are a huge thing in popculture, so obviously they are a huge thing in gaming too.

Over the years, there have been a ton of games in which our lizardy friends had one or another role to play. There was Wonderboy in the 80s, Mario had the most famous of gaming dinosaurs ever (who even had his own game), but we’re focusing on the real deal here. Big beasts being big and stompy.

Kids (of all ages) love dinosaurs. As friends, as adversaries, as beasts of burden. Show me someone who doesn’t. If you grew up in the 80s or 90s, you were subjected to a ton of dinosaur stuff, read Jurassic Park after seeing the movie and didn’t really get what it was all about until years later. You watched a ton of TV series that featured dinosaurs. Dino Riders! Extreme Dinosaurs! So obviously you will have had a lot of love for video games feature them too. So let’s celebrate a fine selection of the best games featuring the best of extinct animals although these games are not ranked in any particular order, we’ll continue to add more games we think you should check into.

#21 Animal Revolt Battle Simulator

Developer: VDimension

Publisher: VDimension

Platforms: PC

Release: July 12, 2020

Animal Revolt Battle Simulator acts very much like the Totally Accurate Battle Simulator. Here players are pinning different enemies to face off against each other and see who wins while the characters feature wacky ragdoll-type of physics. This is a sandbox game where you’ll pin armies against each other such as random beasts and animals which includes dinosaurs. From there, players are able to sit in and watch as they see just who comes out on top. However, there is another feature that allows players to join in on the fight where you’ll have powerful weapons to use against the arena enemies. Currently, this game is available through early access on Steam and again if you enjoyed TABS then there’s a good chance you’ll like Animal Revolt Battle Simulator.

#20 Dino D-Day

Developer: 800 North and Digital Ranch

Publisher: 800 North and Digital Ranch

Platforms: PC

Release: April 8, 2011

There’s been plenty of video games released where you’re battling against Nazis during World War II, but have you played a game where dinosaurs are also thrown into the mix? Set in 1942, Hitler managed to resurrect dinosaurs where the army is using them to defeat their enemies and claim more territories. In this game, players will have to fight off Nazis and Dinosaurs while also having access to become rescue dinosaurs serving on the Allies. It’s a silly game but you might find the game to be a bit lacking in terms of active players joining in for online battles today.

#19 The Isle

Developer: Afterthought

Publisher: Afterthought

Platforms: PC

Release: December 1, 2015

The Isle was released in 2015 but it’s still marked as an early access game on Steam. This is a survival game where players take the role of a dinosaur whether it’s one of the carnivores or herbivores. From there, you’re dropped into a server where your goal is simply to survive. You’ll need to scavenge food, potentially battle other dinosaurs, and grow larger. Overall, this is a kill or be killed game and it’s best played with a server that is full of active players. Since this is an early access title there is plenty of content that the developers are looking to add into the game such as more complex behaviors with dinosaur AI, playable aquatic and aerial dinosaurs, along with mod support which would give more control to players in adding content into their game servers.

#18 Minecraft – Jurassic World DLC

Developer: Mojang

Publisher: Mojang Studios

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS

Release: 2011 (Initial release date)

Minecraft has been a worldwide hit phenomenon and over the years Mojang has delivered all sorts of updates to allow the game to thrive years later. However, fans are equally interested in delivering mods for the game and there is a plethora of additional content, textures, and even maps for players to go through. With that said, recently we got an official DLC for Minecraft that adds Jurassic World into Minecraft. Jurassic World does come with a $7.99 price tag, but it will bring in 60 dinosaurs and over 20 skins. Players can really dive into a new adventure as you’ll find that not only can you build exhibits, but craft and train dinosaurs. There’s even the ability to venture out into the wild in search of Dinosaur DNA.

#17 Dauntless

Developer: Phoenix Labs

Publisher: Epic Games

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS

Dauntless is a great game for those that enjoy the Monster Hunter franchise. It’s essentially a free-to-play Monster Hunter game that acts as a great jumping point for players that may have felt Monster Hunter was a bit too complex. After all, each installment to Monster Hunter seemed to have boost the complexity level which made the game difficult for newcomers to fully grasp at times. With Dauntless, players are tasked with forming parties and joining in on hunts. With massive monsters and dinosaur-like creatures roaming the open, hunters are not only in for a fierce and tough fight but one that will reward generously with all sorts of loot. With this loot, players can craft new armor and buff their stats when having to face other types of monsters. In fact, some battles can be quite lengthy as you’ll need to not only monitor your vitals but to keep track of the moves a monster makes.

#16 LEGO: Jurassic World

Developer: TT Fusion

Publisher: Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS3, PS4, 360, XBO, NS

The game got mixed reviews thanks to some bugginess, poor audio patching from the original films, and frustrating Compsognathus battles. But it did allow you later on to play as a dinosaur character, making it at least worth a mention. Because playable dinosaurs. Playable. Dinosaurs. LEGO: Jurassic World will not go down as the best of the Jurassic Park franchise video game tie-ins but it will still be among the most memorable.

#15 ARK: Survival Evolved

Developer: Studio Wildcard, Instinct Games, Efecto Studios, Virtual Basement

Publisher: Studio Wildcard

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

In this survival title, players fend for themselves on a mysterious island and tend to their basic needs while learning to hunt and tame dinosaurs. It also allows you to ride them, turning you basically into a pre-history Mario on a giant Yoshi. Currently in Early Access, ARK: Survival Evolved has a lot of positive pre-release buzz.

#14 Off-road Velociraptor Safari

Developer: Flashbang Studios

Publisher: Flashbang Studios

Platforms: PC

One of the few games, maybe even the only one, on this list to get dinosaurs right, a game where velociraptors look more like they probably really looked, and not like they looked in Jurassic Park. Meaning, these velociraptors sport some wicked plumage.

This here was a free little indie game, where the player was cast as a sentient velociraptor who got into a jeep to run down other, fellow velociraptors in a jungle. That’s pretty much all there is to it, but the dinosaurs feature so prominently in this one, this list wouldn’t be complete without it.

#13 Jurassic Park: Trespasser

Developer: Dreamworks Interactive

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platforms: PC

Oh, Trespasser. You could have been the game to end all games, instead you ended up being a pile of rubbish. This overly ambitious project set out to revolutionize user interfaces for first person perspectives, but failed miserably by making things just too complicated. Plus, the game was so hardware hungry, it put Origin games (“Games from today for the computer of tomorrow!”) to shame.

Riding on the success of the first two Jurassic Park movies, this game was supposed to tie in with The Lost World – Jurassic Park 2. However, development hell struck, and what was supposed to be one of the biggest, most innovative games of the decade turned out to be a major dud, credited by a lot of contemporary critics as the biggest disappointment of the year.

#12 Primal Rage

Developer: Atari Games, Probe Software

Publisher: Atari Games, Time Warner Interactive

Platforms: Arcade, SNES, Genesis, PC, GB, GG, 3DO, Amiga, PS, 32X, Saturn

What could be more true to the popcultural representation of ancient giant beasts than a fighting game utilizing stop motion claymation that would have made Ray Harryhausen – God rest his soul – proud. Primal Rage arrived at the heyday of colorful fighting games, and it successfully stood out, since it’s sprites were created shooting single frames of puppets made of clay, which is something no other game had done to that point (and not ever since, if I’m not entirely mistaken…).

#11 Primal Carnage

Developer: Lukewarm Media

Publisher: Reverb Publishing

Platforms: PC

One of THOSE games. A class based, online multiplayer shooter that pits dinosaurs against human mercenaries. In space. Or rather on some strange planets. I’m not so sure. It sure looks great, and it’s one of two games on this list, that lets you actually play as a dinosaur, ripping apart pesky two legged mammals with guns. As far as dinosaur games go, this is probably the best any true dinosaur fan can ever imagine. Rip and tear, rip and tear.

#10 Primal Carnage: Extinction

Developer: Circle Five Studios, Pub Games, Panic Button Games

Publisher: Circle Five Studios

Platforms: PC, PS4

Primal Carnage: Extinction is a massive, class-based online multiplayer shooter unlike anything else you’ve ever seen. Offering fast-paced combat on an island overrun with prehistoric monsters, players can go toe-to-toe against a variety of legendary dinosaurs or even play as them.

#9 Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: Wii, 3DS, Wii U

Arguably another one of those “close.. but..” cases. Monster Hunter has the player on the track of countless different creatures roaming the land a lot of the bigger ones taking clear hints from existing dinosaurs. Especially some of the creatures in 3 ultimate are a bit too close to pass them by. If there’s a game that lets players indulge in their dinosaur (or other gargantuan reptilian creature resembling actual dinosaurs) hunting urges, it’s this one.

#8 Peter Jackson’s King Kong: The Official Game of the Movie

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: GBA, GC, PC, PS2, XB, DS, X360, PSP

This is one of the few instances, where a movie tie-in is actually pretty good. The game was developed by none other than legendary French game designer Michel Ancell, of Rayman and Beyond Good and Evil fame. In the game, the player is cast as Jack (Adrien Brody in the movie), and has to survive the mysterious island, fighting off hungry dinosaurs of various sizes.

In the second half of the game, the player is actually cast as Kong, the giant ape, and goes toe to toe with the island’s T-Rex population. The game wasn’t a huge commercial success, despite it’s high production values and solid game mechanics. And incessant dinosaur shootings and brawlings. Which were really good fun as far as those things go.

#7 theHunter: Primal

Developer: Expansive Worlds, Avalanche Studios

Publisher: Expansive Worlds, Avalanche Studios

Platforms: PC

Developed by the same studio that brought you the Just Cause series and the upcoming Mad Max, theHunter: Primal is touted as the most realistic prehistorical survival game ever created. Players take on the role of a hunter who’s armed with a variety of implemenents allowing them to take down dinosaurs of all stripes, including the Triceratops, Velociraptor, and the fearsome Tyrannosaurus Rex.

#6 Dino Crisis Series

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PS, DC, PC, PS2, XB, Mobo

Dinosaurs! In space! Oh dear, could there be anything more awesome? Oh right, add robots. Or ninjas. Or pirates maybe. anyway, Dino Crisis 3 was a game with one of the most awesome concepts ever conceived, yet sadly the actual game wasn’t too great, and eventually lead to the demise of the Dino Crisis series.

Dino Crisis was Capcom’s attempt to give the Resident Evil formula something of a more broadly acceptable appeal. Seeing as to which of the two series is still alive and kicking and which one is, forgive me, I can’t help it, extinct, it seems zombies win this round over dinosaurs. Now a game with zombie dinosaurs… THAT would be something…

#5 Turok – Dinosaur Hunter

Developer: Acclaim Studios Austin, Propaganda Games

Publisher: Acclaim Entertainment, Touchstone Games

Platforms: N64, PC, GB, GBC, GBA, PS2, XB, GC, X360, PS3

Turok one of these weird phenomena that eventually passed away in the early 2000s, even though there was an attempted reboot of the game series in 2008 that failed both critically and commercially. The original Turok was actually the first third party game developed for the N64 in 1997. Overall, the game series is based on a dinosaur fighting Indian character from a 1950s comic of the same name.

Originally the game was what would today be dubbed a “killer app” for the N64. It spawned five sequels and the aforementioned reboot (which is really silly, killing all connections with both the comics and the games).

The Turok games are first person shooters in which the player takes on a lot of different dinosaurs and aliens and other trans dimensional mutants and other creatures. Even though the first games were largely revered, the series eventually faded into obscurity, and couldn’t compete commercially with the Halo generation of shooters of the early 2000s.

#4 Horizon Zero Dawn

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS4

Gameranx Before You Buy

Horizon Zero Dawn is the first IP developed by Guerrilla Games since their release of Killzone in 2004. This is an action role-playing video game title that is set a thousand years into the future.

Mankind has mysteriously fallen with cities only a shell of a once thriving society. Now only small tribal groups remain with giant predatory mechanical beasts roam the world openly. The plot will revolve around a female hunter named Aloy who sets out on a journey to explore the open world, meet with other tribes, and learn of the reason behind her banishment as a baby.

#3 Monster Hunter: World

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PS4, XBO, PC

Gameranx Before You Buy

The Monster Hunter franchise is consistently growing and with each new installment a number of new gamers explore the monster filled worlds development studio Capcom has crafted. Monster Hunter: World marks as the fifth main installment to the franchise and as you can expect, there will be a number of notable updates.

For instance, Capcom has placed larger maps making it a more seamless experience between zones. Likewise, what’s a Monster Hunter video game without the ability to hunt with friends? Outside of the offline campaign, the game will allow a four-player online co-op opportunity.

#2 Jurassic World Evolution

Developer: Frontier Developments

Publisher: Frontier Developments

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Gameranx Before You Buy

Jurassic World Evolution was developed by Frontier Developments who have brought out several other tycoon based video games. With Jurassic World Evolution, players are tasked with working on the construction of a Jurassic World dinosaur theme park.

The game acts out much like its predecessor, Jurassic Park: Operation Genesis where players not only construct the park but manage it daily. You’ll set up the aesthetics of the park, what dinosaurs are featured and the various business operations that go on behind the scenes.

#1 Yoshi’s Crafted World

Developer: Good-Feel

Publisher: Nintendo

Platforms: NS

Yoshi received a brand new title in 2019 exclusive to the Nintendo Switch. Yoshi’s Crafted World follows a new adventure where Yoshi and his friends are having to battle against Kamek and Baby Bowser. When the duo discover that within Yoshi’s Island holds a magical artifact known as the Sundream Stone that can grant wishes, they set off to steal it. During the heist, the stone sends its gems across the world making it a race for Yoshi to once again acquire them before they fall into the wrong hands. Much like previous installments, there is a unique aesthetic view of Yoshi’s Crafted World.

Within the game, the entire world is set on a 2.5D plane where the environments are made out of construction grade paper. It’s only when players move around the world and its dimension will the game present hidden secrets such as moving around a plane to view the inside of a home that players could originally view the exterior.