20 Incredibly Awesome Minecraft Custom Maps

Minecraft is a massive phenomenon and despite launching in 2011, the video game continues to receive new updates and players. Developed by Mojang, the Minecraft video game is a sandbox title where players can craft just about whatever they like in a Lego-like world.

Gamers are encourage to be creative when building new structures and monuments. Likewise, the game offers a survival mode in which our protagonist in the world must craft resources to keep stay alive all while fighting off a variety of enemies such as zombies and skeletons.

When it comes to world creations, the online community has constructed incredible maps and adventures for others to enjoy. They range from replicas of real locations, multiplayer arenas, new exciting game modes, standalone adventure campaigns, and even complex mazes.

Each year more and more maps are added online for players to try out. If you’re looking to enjoy a new Minecraft map then check out our list down below.

#20 An Adventure of A Lifetime

There are several maps out there made in Minecraft that truly is astonishing. The amount of work that goes into these creations proves that even if they are fan-made games, there’s a ton of love into these projects. This is an adventure map that throws players into the role of a villager that’s never left his hometown. However, an event occurs that throws his world into a new journey that will show off a world he’s never experienced before. With battles, exploration, custom textures, and a detailed world, you can find quite the immersive experience. However, to go one step further, there is voiced characters and narration with several unique voices and accents to help fit the character and settings within the game.

#19 Atla’s Hope

Those of you who love Norse mythology may find some interest in this adventure map. Atla’s Hope is an adventure title that takes place right before the devastating Ragnarok event. With even the gods unable to prevent the end of the world, one witch known as Atlas believes she’s found a way to stop Ragnarok from happening. Players will step into the role of a warrior who is set out to carry out Atla’s plan. There is a special texture pack you will need to download before you can start enjoying this map.

#18 The Maze Runner

You may be familiar with the the cinematic franchise of the same name, but did you know that there is a Minecraft version of The Maze Runner that’s proved to be incredibly fun? In this game, players are dropped into a world with no memories of the past. Instead, you’re left with seemingly an impossible maze full of twists, turns, and dangers. There’s only one way out and it’s to successful go through this complex corridors in hopes of coming out unscathed.

This may be an older map, but it’s one that even after years of being released, fans are still stumbling upon this gem and it’s well worth trying out. With that said there is some rules you’ll need to abide by. For starters, you can’t break any mossy stone brick, there’s no climbing or building to reach the top of the maze walls, and you need to play in Minecraft 1.8 or later.

#17 The Mystery of Herobrine Chapter 1

Everyone knows about the urban legend of Herobrine in the Minecraft franchise. While not being an official character, this haunting person continues to get brought up online. It wasn’t going to be long before there would be an influx of different adventure maps dedicated to Herobrine. Few stand out but The Mystery of Herobrine has captivated quite a bit of attention. This storyline will give players a bit of insight behind this mysterious hostile enemy and there are multiple parts so if you finished this chapter you can move on to the next section.

It’s clear that the creator Nolan414 had taken plenty of time to craft up this game as it’s filled with locations, boss fights, and puzzles. There are of course some rules you’ll need to abide by. For instance, you can’t break blocks unless stated to, the render distance needs to be set to 15+ Chunks, and while it’s intended for a single player, you can get away with up to three other players. With that said, if you enjoy horror maps on Minecraft then this is one not to miss out on.

#16 Witchcraft And Wizardry

The Floo Network has been working on a rather massive project which would give Harry Potter fans. This is a mod that not only brings in memorable locations from the film franchise, but a storyline as well. You’ll have the ability to explore areas like Hogwarts and the famous platform 9 3/4. There’s also cast of spells as you fight against a variety of foes. It’s a project that has been in the works for years and has since been released for players to fully enjoy. While we are waiting for a true RPG title based on Harry Potter, this is the currently the best thing to a standalone Harry Potter adventure.

#15 Test #11232

A puzzle map that gives players a bit of memory problem solving is Test #11232 which was created under JAYMINECRAFTON. The user released the map in 2015 and made it to be a quick puzzle adventure title that won’t hold you up too long. With that said, if you want something a bit long and challenging then this map may come to an end a bit too quick. However, on the other side of that statement, those who just need a quick map to enjoy to break things up between gaming sessions or your daily routines, this is definitely a worthy map download.

#14 Parkour School

As you can probably guess from the name, Parkour School is a parkour-based map. Created by Gravityman300, the map proves to be not only popular with over 500,000 downloads since its creation but also gives players a real challenge. However, unlike some of the other big parkour challenge maps, this creation is centered around teaching players how to parkour.

Think of this map as a perfect means for beginners to learn the basics of parkour in Minecraft along with veterans honing their skills as they reach new challenging areas of the map. You’ll find that there will be themed areas, a checkpoint system, multiplayer options, and a progression system. Likewise, this map was updated to help with the progression along with adding a few anti-cheat system measures.

The map is made for Minecraft 1.7.10 so if you’re on a newer version, you’ll want to adjust your client accordingly to get the most out of the game.

#13 Terra Restore 2

With a game that will take over ten hours to complete, this map should give players plenty of new content to enjoy. Terra Restore 2 is set in a fantasy world where players venture into a land known as Nira with an enderman companion where your goal is to bring peace. The land is ruled by three races at odds with another, as a result, you’ll be dealing with monsters, humans, and animals as each strives to become an equal faction in the lands. With boss fights, a slew of challenges, minigames, and unique gear, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see this adventure map get highlighted or recommended among Minecraft players.

#12 Vertoak City

If you do not want an adventure map, parkour course or even a puzzle to solve then we suggest looking at Vertoak City. This is created under FISH95 which delivers a massive city with no goals and rules. Instead, players can freely explore the highly detailed world created. This is one map to really take in and explore as well as since its debut back in 2012, the map was viewed nearly 600,000 times.

According to the description given in the post, Vertoak is full of fully furnished rooms to explore but outside of just randomly going about the city, there are a few hidden secrets players can uncover. For instance, throughout the city, there will be secret rooms and hidden chests.

The city map is being updated with the latest version of Vertoak City being available for Minecraft 1.8.8. As a result, you’ll want to make sure you’re on the particular setting prior within your Minecraft client.

#11 Cube Survival

Developed under Adam3945, Cube Survival is a survival map that tasks players to go through several cube biomes. Made for single players, players will need to explore each of the seven biomes for a hidden chest. Within the chest will be resources needed to progress along with obsidian blocks, but you’ll need to be careful as you advance. Each biome will be more challenging than the last and once you complete all seven biomes then you’ll be able to head into the nether.

Your goal within the nether will be tracking down the Book of the Damned and destroying it, but it will prove to be difficult. This map will also abide by the day and night cycle so if you wish to avoid danger then you’ll need to build up a shelter within a cube and bunker down until sunrise.

An updated version of the map also included even more challenges to take on though if you want a full list of challenges, the handbook at the start of this map will give you a full breakdown. This map is also intended for Minecraft 1.7, though you’ll want to take a look at the various notices regarding the map within the post in the download link below.

#10 SkyBlock

There are a number of different survival maps to enjoy but one of the classic go-to maps in this category is SkyBlock. Chances are you’ve seen people play these maps online and they have become quite popular. Essentially SkyBlock is a small island that hovers above the ocean with nothing else in sight.

With this map, players are forced into creating resources using very little objects from the start. You’ll need to carefully expand out your island and grow useful resources. This is meant to be a challenge so for those just starting out, you may have to experiment a bit before you’ll really get the island growing.

The map we’re looking at is created by Noobcrew which has a set of rules and challenges for you to complete. When it comes to the rules you’ll only have to abide by three of them. Don’t jump off the island, don’t bridge your way into the mainland and lastly, play on the easiest difficulty.

Outside of the rules, a list of challenges is available for you to check off. With fifty challenges, you’ll be grinding away on your small plot of land but to highlight some of the challenges you’ll need to complete, players will have to craft jack ‘o’ lanterns, collect fifty birch logs, collect sixty-four bone meal, and craft twenty cobblestone stairs.

#9 PayDay 2: Endgame

PayDay 2: Endgame is one of the Minecraft maps which act out as an adventure type game. If you’re familiar with the PayDay video game franchise, this is a Minecraft version of the series. For those unfamiliar with PayDay, this is a video game map in which players will perform heists, stealing money and leaving the scene quick and clean.

Though, that’s easier said than done as most gamers will find that not everything will according to plan, causing a massive shootout with the law. With payday 2: Endgame from creator XANDER369, players will find up to three hours of gameplay that will be spread across seven playable heists.

Not only can you enjoy this game as a single player experience, but the game map does allow up to four-player co-op. Likewise, the creator behind this map has developed animated texture packs, custom sounds, item shops, custom mobs, achievements, Easter eggs, and three different locations to progress through including Washington, Shanghai, and Las Vegas.

Noted in the post, players will have to download and abide by a few different resources in order to get the full experience as intended for the game.

#8 Assassins’ Creep

Assassin’s Creep is a play on the Assassin’s Creed video game franchise. If you’re familiar with the series then you know that there is a big play on parkour. Throughout the series, players are often climbing up tall buildings, scaling rooftops, making insane leaps from ledges in order to reach the ground target.

As you may have guessed, Assassin’s Creep is a parkour Minecraft map. Within the game, players are tasked with collecting nine wool blocks. Each block is placed beyond a parkour challenge for you to progress through.

Once players have collected all nine of the wool scattered throughout the map then you’ll be able to unlock the final dungeon. Of course, there are some little Easter eggs to discover throughout the map and wanted posters to collect if you wish to explore.

Overall, the rules are simple such as playing on peaceful difficulty along with not breaking or placing any blocks. Furthermore, within the post, there is a texture pack recommended for the map.

#7 30 Ways To Die

30 Ways To Die is a puzzle based map. The game map is created to include a total of thirty levels where players must solve the various traps in order to kill your character. The traps and puzzles continue to get harder after each level.

Luckily, if you’re unsure of just what to do, there is a helpful guide button on each course to reveal just how to complete the level in order to move on. If you enjoy the game, there are other titles in the works with the creator of this particular map, Zed49, promising to create a larger sequel.

#6 Zombie Castle Defenders

If you enjoy Call of Duty Zombies then you’ll want to check out Zombie Castle Defenders. The map was created by MNOPJH and acts similar to the popular game mode. Players will be fighting off a variety of zombies in a wave-based format.

There is a total of ninety-nine waves to go through all of which will have different waves of zombies that will spawn. Players simply have to defeat the zombies as they make their way to your location. You’ll want to be careful as the game only grants players six lives.

Again, much like the Call of Duty Zombies game mode, players will also have the ability to buy weapons. After each wave, the game will reward players with two sand blocks which can be used to buy additional towers within your fort, random chest purchases or even weapons.

#5 Funland 3

Funland 3 was developed by Superfish and is created to resemble an amusement park. Contained in the map is over a hundred different attractions to take part in such as roller coasters and water rides. The entire map is available to explore freely though there are some optional tasks for gamers to complete.

Park Includes

Roller Coaster: 36

Water Rides: 17

Restaurants: 17

Shops: 7

Kid Rides: 6

Misc Attractions: 26

Within the map are secret areas that will give a history lesson on the park and its owners. Players can attempt to track down where all of the secret areas are on the map while enjoying the ride creations.

#4 Herobrine’s Mansion

Everyone by now knows about horror tale of Herobrine and Minecraft so it’s no surprise that there would be maps based on the character. One of the more popular maps to play is Herobrine’s Mansion, which was created by Hypixel.

This particular map offers new enemies, boss fights, new items and a grand adventure. The storyline includes up to two hours of gameplay and there are no mods required to run the map. There is however a list of rules on what not to do on the map such as not sleeping in a bed otherwise it can cause some game glitches.

#3 Herobrine’s Return

Following up after completing Herobrine’s Mansion, players may find an interest in playing Herobrine’s Return. This is another map crafted by Hypixel which picks up after the story of Herobrine’s Mansion. As a result, you can expect new boss fights, scripted events, side quests, and another two hours of gameplay.

Of course, much like Herobrine’s Mansion, the creator suggests that the game is played with friends, though you can opt to play alone if you wish to.

#2 The Tourist

If you’re looking for something a bit lengthier then we suggest checking out The Tourist which clocks in at four hours. The map was created by Stratocrafteur where players will get a massive map to play within, a custom soundtrack and a slew of mini-games.

#1 Chunk Error

Similar to the SkyBlock map, Chunk Error tasks players to survive on a floating island. However, there is a bit more to it than the standard SkyBlock game style maps. Created by HYDRO54, this map doubles as an adventure for players to go through.

Players are trapped in a corrupt saved file and in order to escape, they must complete a series of tasks. After completing the tasks, a new island will appear with additional tasks to complete.

Bonus

Calculate Your Escape

Those of you who like a good brainteaser will want to give Calculate Your Escape a chance. This is a puzzle game that will require players to carefully look at everything and attempt to solve the different puzzles which unlock additional rooms. It’s a newer map that’s been put together by creator Snowhiro, but so far players that have taken the challenge have thoroughly enjoyed it, despite certain areas stumping them. If you do opt to take the challenge then you can use this video which offers solutions for all the puzzles in case you want to skip a room and progress further.

World of Worlds

This is a bit of a unique map as it’s a massive city that’s filled with popular buildings from all around the world. You can find nearly 100 cities represented throughout the map whether that be Bangkok, Detroit, Hong-Kong, Oslo, Paris, or Rio just to name a few. It’s a highly detailed map and you can freely explore the area as there’s no story mode to go through this map. Likewise, you can always build on the map and further replicate iconic buildings that might be missing.

