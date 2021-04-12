11 Best WWI Video Games

War has been heavily depicted within the media entertainment format in general. From blockbuster movies to even video games, consumers are always interested in an over-the-top war story. Throughout the years, we’ve seen some incredible video games released into the market based on World War I. We’ve compiled a list below that showcases our favorite World War One video games to have released into the market.

#11 Commander The Great War

Commander: The Great War is a title that highlights the entire war from 1914 to 1918. This is a turn-based strategy game that has players going through different battles with five start dates to pick from. From there, it’s a fight to manage your resources and deal with a tricky AI opponent. Without a continuous campaign, players are starting up with different situations rather than players building up their XP or resources to make use of in the future. As a result, there’s a bit of a change-up to what you may have to research and build up for whatever the situation may call for.

#10 Darkest Hour: A Hearts of Iron Game

Darkest Hour: A Hearts of Iron Game is a real-time strategy title released in 2011. With that said, this title splits up two scenarios which is one based around The Great War and World War II. When a scenario is selected, players are given different campaign missions which may be based around certain nations or operations. From there, it’s up to the players to determine how they will build up their forces. For instance, you may decide to build up more troops, aircraft’s or naval warfare ships. Not only are players in an active battle, but they can make alliances as well to help you out in battles. Likewise, players could opt to build up their nation and alliance around a democratic policy or more of authoritarian control.

#9 Valiant Hearts

Valiant Hearts is Ubisoft’s take on a game based around The Great War. The game focuses on four characters that grow closer together throughout the war as each attempt to save one another from the horrors that follow during the battles of World War I. Unlike the typical war-based video game, Valiant Hearts is a puzzle adventure where players must complete certain tasks which may require players to locate specific objects.

Although within the mixture of puzzle based levels, Valiant Hearts is broken up with sections of melee combat and time-based minigames. Not only does Valiant Hearts have a touching story but the gameplay is designed through Ubisoft’s UbiArt Framework, the in-house engine that was used to deliver Rayman Origins and Child of Light.

#8 Call of Cthulhu: The Wasted Land

Based off the novel The Call of Cthulhu by H.P. Lovecraft comes Call of Cthulhu: The Wasted Land, a tactical RPG that released in 2012 for iOS, Android, and Microsoft Windows. This particular video game took a bit more fantasy type storyline compared to other titles on this list. Instead of a traditional war setting, players take control of a team of investigators as they look into a conspiracy within the German army during World War I.

Apparently the German armies have started to re-animate corpses of their fallen soldiers to create a massive army of the living dead. As mentioned, this is a tactical RPG where players will use turn-based strategy combat while also allowing gamers to upgrade stats through an action point system. Fans of Fire Emblem along with XCOM may take an interest in Call of Cthulhu: The Wasted Land.

#7 To End All Wars

To End All Wars is a slightly advanced strategy title that is based within World War I. Players take control of a faction that attempts to overpower Europe. From there it’s all about maneuver troops around a map and strategize over a grand scheme to take out the other factions as they each expand their units in hopes to gain control of other nations and leaders. Fans of strategy based video games may enjoy To End All Wars though for newcomers, this game may require a steep learning curve in order to fully immerse themselves into the video game.

#6 Victoria II

Victoria II, much like To End All Wars, is a grand strategy video game. However, unlike To End All Wars, Victoria II takes place from 1836 through 1936. Players are given control of a 19th century state where they must oversee the nation through the dawn of the 20th century. Not only will players take part of wars such as World War I, they must also manage various aspects of the controlled state which include political, diplomatic, economic, military, and even technological. Each action a player makes will have its consequences throughout the world that may benefit your particular nation or prove to be a fault that could cause battles to even a revolt of the nation’s people.

#5 Toy Soldiers

Toy Soldiers is an action strategy title by developers Signal Studios. The video game plays out as miniature toy soldiers within a World War I setting. Players will find themselves inside a model diorama within various home locations such as a child’s bedroom.

Likewise, players will be able to control a variety of units and give commands in order to take down the enemy forces. Speaking of which, there are a total of fifty different units available to take control during the battles throughout the campaign.

#4 NecroVisioN

NecroVisioN is an FPS that is set during the First World War Players will take on the role of Simon Bukner who is recruited into the British Army. During his journey within the war, Simon finds that he’s not only having to battle against man but a slew of mysterious supernatural forces. Players will be battling against zombies, vampires, and demons. It’s certainly quite a step away from the traditional WWI setting that we may be used to, but it’s a decent twist to give players something different to play around with.

#3 Verdun

Verdun is a first-person shooter based on the first World War. Players will fight within the trenches while using authentic weapons from the time period. Gameplay is intense and merciless with developers showcasing a realistic World War I setting within the western front between 1914 and 1918.

Since the game is set to be as realistic as possible for the time period, players will also be able to play with friends in a tactical squad-based game mode. You and your squad mates will go through battles within the trenches to fend off the enemy factions through the smog of dirt and gunpowder.

#2 Tannenberg

From the same development team that brought out Verdun, we have Tannenberg. This video game came out in 2019 which has the same style of gameplay as Verdun. However, here in this game, players are going through a war based around the Battle of Tannenberg which took place in East Prussia. This 1914 battle is a first-person shooter that again the developers brought out weapons, equipment, battlefields, uniforms, to the injuries that a soldier would sustain authentically. Being a multiplayer game, players can get over sixty gamers together on PC or just forty if on consoles. From there, players can expect a few video game modes to play which are based around capturing points, a standard style team deathmatch, or a free-for-all.

#1 Battlefield 1

Developed by EA DICE, the Battlefield franchise has recently taken a step back by taking players back to World War One with Battlefield 1. The video game is the fifteenth in the Battlefield series and much like the past installments, Battlefield 1 is an FPS.

While the game features a fully fleshed out multiplayer filled with game modes, players who pick up the game also have a narrative campaign. The campaign will have a few different characters from around the globe who will offer their story of the war.