28 Best Offline Xbox One Co-op Games

Gaming is sometimes best enjoyed with a friend or two. There are a number of great video game titles offering cooperative gameplay sans internet, and we’ve compiled some of our favorites. Read on to see our picks for the best offline Xbox One co-op games, and let us know if we missed your personal favorite.

#28 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: April 5, 2022

Genre: Action-adventure

Long ago, in a galaxy far, far away…actually, hold on. Not so long ago in a place that is only far away if you can’t reach it by vehicle, someone realized that if they took the LEGO franchise and added Star Wars into it, they could make a lot of money. At first, it was all about making LEGO Star Wars toys, but someone had the bright idea to add video games into the mix. Not surprisingly, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been hugely successful.

Great for kids and adults alike, The Skywalker Saga is light-hearted and provides enough of a challenge to keep players coming back for a while. Following the game’s launch, a number of DLC packs were added, including those based on The Mandalorian and Rogue One.

#27 Halo Infinite

Platform: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: December 8, 2021

Genre: FPS

Halo Infinite is doing well, but fans will agree that the release of co-op mode will boost the newest entry to the series to legendary heights. As of the most recent update from 343 Industries, players can expect to see co-op later this year, with the beta happening now. While Forge is also highly anticipated, nothing beats the rush of blasting grunts with the boys like the old times.

#26 Samurai Warriors 5

Platform: Xbox One, PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: June 24, 2021

Genre: Action

The newest entry to Koei Tecmo’s hack and slash Warriors series, Samurai Warriors 5 includes a new storyline, revamped character designs, and an updated graphical style. Friends can battle enemy hordes together either online or by classic split-screen. Players can unlock the mode in about 30 minutes by progressing through the story, and you’ll want to do it–inflicting mass carnage with a buddy is always more rewarding.

#25 River City Girls

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Amazon Luna

Release Date: September 5, 2019

Genre: Beat ’em up

This game may predate many of you. Back in 1989, there was a killer beat ‘em up game called River City Ransom. This title had players venturing through an open world attempting to fight off all kinds of thugs and bosses as a pair of high school students named Ryan and Alex. The duo was looking for their girlfriends who had been kidnapped. Fast forward several decades later and the franchise is back with a welcome change–rather than being two bros looking for their girlfriends, River City Girls puts players into the roles of Kunio and Riki, forced to save their kidnapped boyfriends.

Much of the gameplay from the original game is present here, but being developed in 2019, the mechanics have been overhauled, giving our protagonists a few more abilities as they deliver several devastating combo attacks. The visuals for this game still appear like an old-school retro title, so if you’re either a fan of the first game or a nostalgic person in general, this can be a fun brawler to enjoy with a friend.

#24 Unravel Two

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Release Date: PC, PS4, Xbox One June 9, 2018 / Nintendo Switch March 22, 2019

Genre: Puzzle-platform

Unravel is a unique platformer where players control a character made of yarn. To maneuver around the levels and obstacles, players need to ensure that they have enough yarn unraveled and free from any snags. It was during E3 2018 that we received the surprise release of Unravel Two, a new installment that takes the same core gameplay mechanics and adds a secondary player option. Now with two characters, you’ll need to work together to complete another difficult series of puzzles and hostile environments.

With a limited amount of yarn restricting their movement, the game mixes puzzle elements with platforming. It’s a fun little series, though sadly, it doesn’t look like we’ll be getting an Unravel Three.

#23 Resident Evil 5

Platform: PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: March 13, 2009

Genre: Third-person shooter

Resident Evil 5 was a bit of a black sheep when it came to the franchise as a whole. After Capcom found success with their changes made to Resident Evil 4, they brought the same style of gameplay mechanics with Resident Evil 5 but made it even more of an action-packed experience. Here, players are taking the role of Chris Redfield, although if you’re joined with a secondary player they will take the role of Chris’ new partner, Sheva Alomar. In this game, Chris and Sheva are working together to figure out what’s causing a new outbreak found in Africa. It’s been a problematic virus spread that has forced the two into fighting off all kinds of hostile infected enemies. While originally this game received a bit of flack, there have been plenty of fans that have now looked back on the title as a fun action-horror co-op game.

#22 Castle Crashers Remastered

Platform: Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: September 9, 2015

Genre: Action

Castle Crashers is a pretty iconic indie title from the development team The Behemoth. The studio has gone on to create other games, but you’ve likely played Castle Crashers before, or are at least familiar. It’s a hack and slash title where players take on the role of a knight that must defend the kingdom from all sorts of enemies.

Visually, the game is a 2D side-scroller where players face a series of boss battles. Up to four players can join in the battle in what will take most players about seven hours to complete. If you haven’t tried this game yet, you’re missing out on a gem.

#21 Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime

Platform: Linux, PC, OS X, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One

Release Date: PC, Linux, OS X, Xbox One September 9, 2015 / PS4 February 9, 2016 / Nintendo Switch October 3, 2017

Genre: Action, platform

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime is an indie hit and a very simple game to understand, but as the game progresses, it’s extremely difficult to master. In this game, players are in command of a spaceship where they must explore the galaxy. However, it’s not always that easy, as there are different enemies and hazards you’ll have to face on your trip. Being a big ship, there are several stations located around that make it difficult to quickly move to another area. That’s where having co-op available will come in handy, as multiple players can jump around the ship and maintain attributes such as weapons, shields, and engines.

As you progress you’ll have the ability to make upgrades to give your ship a unique load-out. Furthermore, the levels are randomized so you can always find something new to explore each time you start the game. However, much like other titles on this list, you can add more than just two players to this game. The developers at Asteroid Base made this title to support up to four players.

#20 It Takes Two

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: March 26, 2021

Genre: Action-adventure

It Takes Two stole the show in 2021, named Game of the Year and becoming one of the best co-op games on the market. The title is designed specifically for co-op split screen, meaning that you have to play with another player either in person or online. There are tons of unique game mechanics and puzzles to solve throughout, along with plenty of minigames. The underlying story might hit home for a lot of people and there are plenty of themes that can definitely bring tears to your eyes, but at the end of the day, this is just a fun title, plain and simple.

#19 Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes

Platform: Android, PC, OS X, PS4, Linux, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One

Release Date: October 13, 2016

Genre: Puzzle

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes is a great puzzle party game that can be enjoyed with two or more players. In this game, one player has been trapped with a bomb that’s surrounded by a number of puzzles. To defuse the bomb, the player has to explain what they are looking at while the rest of the party focuses on finding solutions. Meanwhile, you’re working against the clock as you attempt to defuse the bomb successfully. To make things even more entertaining, if you have a compatible VR headset, you can make things feel all the more dramatic.

#18 Moving Out

Platform: PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One

Release Date: April 28, 2020

Genre: Puzzle, action

Moving Out looks quite a bit like the Overcooked series. Rather than being a cook in a chaotic kitchen preparing dishes, Moving Out tasks players with working for a moving company. You’ll need to quickly pick up and bring the objects into the moving truck, but there’s a catch. There is a possibility of breaking fragile items which will result in lowering your ranking when the home is cleared. Likewise, bigger objects can be moved out quicker with the help of another player. Although, players can take risks to make the move a bit quicker by throwing objects around for players to catch such as launching an item out of a window down to the ground level at another player.

#17 Streets of Rage 4

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Linux macOS

Release Date: PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One April 30, 2020 / macOS, Linux November 12, 2020

Genre: Beat ’em up

The Streets of Rage series was widely popular in the early ’90s for its side-scrolling beat ‘up gameplay, and that hasn’t changed in this installation. Up to four players can duke it out against waves of enemies as they pick up different dropped items and power-ups, the same as the classic arcade game. There is even some fantastic DLC that you can take advantage of, though we won’t go into detail–it will spoil the main game. If you’re a fan of titles like The Simpsons arcade game, then there’s a good chance that you’ll like Streets of Rage 4.

#16 Don’t Starve Together

Platform: PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, Vita, Wii U

Release Date: April 23, 2013

Genre: Survival

In Don’t Starve, players are dropped into a dark and dreary world with little instruction about what to do. Players control a scientist named Wilson as he survives through the night with monsters and supernatural enemies hot on his tail. Throughout the game, players will have to search and scavenge the world during the day to gather supplies from firewood to food to survive nightfall. This survival game received a standalone expansion called Don’t Starve Together not long after the game was released. The gameplay remains the same, but multiplayer support has been added. Have fun with a friend or a random player online!

#15 A Way Out

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Release Date: March 23, 2018

Genre: Action-adventure

Instead of relying on a multiplayer aspect because it’s more fun, A Way Out does so because single-player is simply not an option. You play as either Leo or Vincent you try to escape from prison with a friend in split-screen mode. Don’t want to buy the game? No problem. You can still play with someone who owns it without having it yourself so long as you are playing with that person. Besides the fun of trying to escape from prison, you can also enjoy fun mini-games like arm wrestling, spearfishing, and more as part of a mode called Grenade Brothers. You’ll definitely want to take advantage of this compelling story with a good buddy.

#14 Sonic Mania

Platform: Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Amazon Luna

Release Date: Switch, PS4, Xbox One August 15, 2017 / PC August 29, 2017

Genre: Platform

Sonic the Hedgehog is a video game staple. Decades have passed since the first Sonic title was released, but Sonic games are still being pumped out. Sonic Mania is a side-scrolling platformer that fans of the original Sonic the Hedgehog game will love, keeping the original platforming setup and the speed that fans of the blue hedgehog love. However, gamers can expect new boss fights, expanded levels, and elements new to the franchise. There’s a good chance this could be your child’s first entry to the Sonic IP outside of the recent live-action film adaptations.

#13 Overcooked

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: PC, PS4, Xbox One August 2, 2016 / Nintendo Switch – July 27, 2017 / Xbox Series X/S – November 10, 2020 / PS5 – November 12, 2020

Genre: Simulation

Overcooked is a cooking simulator with a stressful twist. Developed by Ghost Town Games, players take on the role of a chef who must prepare a variety of meals within the time limit. However, the game is filled with obstacles and hazards forcing players to quickly work together in order to send the orders out. This is a wacky game to play with friends, but it might be a little intense for players with anxiety. You’ll need to work on communication with your partners to ensure that the right dishes are sent out on time and prepared correctly.

#12 Overcooked 2

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mac, Linux, Xbox Series X/S, Amazon Luna

Release Date: August 7, 2018

Genre: Simulation

It’s worth bringing up Overcooked 2 as well. Just like the first installment, the second game has been enhanced in a number of noticeable ways. Players have new kitchens to work with, new obstacles, and even a new mechanic which allows players to throw ingredients and dishes to each other. Likewise, there is the added benefit of online multiplayer, making it easier to connect with friends and family for some seriously stressful cooking action. If you picked up the first game and found it fun, give the sequel a chance. With that said, you could skip out on Overcooked and move right on to Overcooked 2 without any issues.

#11 Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Release Date: February 23, 2016

Genre: Tower defense, third-person shooter

Plants Vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 plays out similar to its predecessor. Developed by PopCap Games, the title is a tower defense third-person shooter where players go head-to-head in a variety of game modes. Speaking of game modes, most of the previous title’s game modes have returned and several new modes have been added, with over ten to choose from. In regards to the campaign’s narrative, Garden Warfare 2 takes place after the events of the first title in which Dr. Edgar George Zomboss has reached out to his future self in order to utilize new technological advances against the Plants.

#10 Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Platform: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox Cloud Gaming

Release Date : Xbox One – November 11, 2014 / PC – December 3, 2019 / Xbox Series X/S – November 17, 2020

Genre: First-person shooter

We decided to put the entire collection on this list because all four campaigns can be played either in single-player mode or cooperatively with other players. The original four games in the Halo collection have all been remastered for modern-day consoles and provide a great overview of why cooperative play is so important. If you’re an achievement hunter, you’ll be happy to know that you could earn up to 4000 Gamerscore spread across 400 achievements. Besides that, you can also take advantage of the live-action video series Halo: Nightfall. It holds up.

#9 Diablo III

Platform: PC, OS X, PS3, Xbox 360, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date : PC – May 15, 2012 / PS3, Xbox 360 – September 3, 2013 / PS4, Xbox One – August 19, 2014 / Nintendo Switch – November 2, 2018

Genre: Action role-playing, hack and slash

The Diablo franchise has been around for decades and while we all wait for the next mainline installment to release, we can still pick up and enjoy Diablo 3. This action RPG still holds up just as well today, giving the definitive loot-filled hack-and-slash gameplay experience. A traditional Diablo game, players pick a class, head into different levels, fight off a slew of demonic enemies, and gather all kinds of loot. You’ll find all sorts of equipment to further buff your character and working with another player will make for some epic questing and fast leveling.

#8 Shovel Knight

Platform: Linux, Macintosh, Nintendo 3DS, Wii U, PC, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4

Release Date: June 26, 2014

Genre: Action, Adventure, Platformer

Shovel Knight is a love letter to the classic era of gaming. This old-school feeling 2D hack and slash title follows Shovel Knight on a grand quest to save his partner, Shield Knight, who has been stuck in a sealed tower. With the tower finally open once again, Shovel Knight takes his chance to defeat the enemy bosses and hostile creatures along the way in hopes of making a daring rescue. As mentioned, the game feels like an old retro title that might have come from the Nintendo Entertainment System era, and with its tight controls, it’s a game that’s tough to put down.

There are several campaigns to enjoy, so you’ll have plenty of content to enjoy with the available expansion packs. Thanks to an update, there is now cooperative gameplay in which a secondary player can join in as another Shovel Knight to help out in battle. Players will be able to share the same resources that are collected along the way, and there’s even the ability to revive a fallen player.

#7 Borderlands 3

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, macOS, Stadia, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date : PC, PS4, Xbox One – September 13, 2017 / Xbox Series X/S – November 10, 2020 / PS5 – November 12, 2020

Genre: Action role-playing, first-person shooter

The Borderlands franchise kicked off the looter shooter game genre. While the game franchise has been around since 2009, the third mainline installment didn’t come until 2019.

While this may be the third installment, anyone can join the game without playing the previous titles. If you’re interested in an FPS RPG filled with all sorts of loot to grab along with a wacky storyline, don’t overlook this one. There’s a brand new story for players along with new villains and Vault Hunters, so newcomers are welcome to experience what makes this franchise so beloved. Of course, with that said, the past games are still great, and with the art style the developers used, they hold up incredibly well. Borderlands 2 may have a better story, but Borderlands 3 is an absolute blast.

#6 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: November 13, 2020

Genre: First-person shooter

Obviously, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set during the Cold War of the 1980s. A difficult and tense time for the world, players will be doing their part to keep their country safe from a devastating attack. While the fourth mainline installment to the Black Ops series was an online-only multiplayer game, we got a single-player experience with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Fans of the series will see some familiar faces return as they attempt to track down a Soviet spy. The storyline for the campaign is interesting, with a plethora of action-packed moments to keep players engaged. This is the very definition of an FPS, and while you can enjoy this game as a solo experience, just like with the other Call of Duty titles, there is an online multiplayer mode available as well.

#5 Cuphead

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, macOS, Nintendo Switch

Release Date : PC, Xbox One September 29, 2017 / Nintendo Switch – April 18, 2019 / PS4 – July 28, 2020

Genre: Run and gun

Cuphead is seeing a resurgence in popularity following the recent Netflix television series. You play as the titular Cuphead while a second player can take control of his brother Mugman as you’re taken through several levels and boss fights to repay your debt to the Devil. The game utilizes an incredible hand-drawn aesthetic and features a soundtrack that will absolutely be remembered for years to come. A new DLC titled The Delicious Last Course was released in June, where you can enjoy a new story–and some challenging new battles–with your buddies.

#4 Minecraft

Platform: PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: 2011

Genre: Sandbox, Survival

You’ve heard of Minecraft. A global phenomenon, endless worlds can be created and explored, making for quite a fun and relaxing gameplay experience. The main focus of this game is to explore and thrive in a world filled with friendly critters, NPCs, and monsters. When you start a game, you’ll need to build, harvest, hunt, and maintain your health along with your hunger. Meanwhile, you’ll have the ability to explore and find great spots to start building up a base.

It’s all about progression, getting a system established to keep resources up, improving your base, and obtaining better tools to make the overall experience a bit more seamless. Of course, if you don’t want to go through the game as a survival experience, there is a creative mode option that gives players the ability to freely create without the fear of losing a life, progression, or precious items. This game does offer the ability to allow up to four players in a local co-op. Online, you can work with up to eight players.

#3 Rocket League

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: PC, PS4 July 7, 2015 / Xbox One February 17, 2016 / Nintendo Switch November 14, 2017

Genre: Sports

Rocket League was a quick indie hit when it launched. There’s not a lot to talk about here–the game throws players into supped-up cars on a futuristic soccer field. Using these cars, you’ll have to race down the area towards a massive soccer ball and attempt to smash it into the opposing player’s goal. It’s a game that will take players a while to get used to control-wise, but once you get the feel, this game is an absolute blast. Vehicles in this game feel like they are able to fly through the field and there’s nitro to further enhance your speed, not to mention a jump feature. Two players can work together as a team or engage in a competitive mode.

#2 Towerfall Ascension

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Vita

Release Date: June 25, 2013

Genre: Action

TowerFall Ascension was made for local multiplayer. Inspired by the video game Combat, TowerFall Ascension is a fast-paced combat title that is based around archery. Players are tossed into maps where they must fire upon each other while collecting various power-ups throughout the map. With a limited number of arrows, players can only continue the fight by going around the arena and collecting previously shot arrows. Again, this particular video game is made with the expectations of multiplayer rather than going into the game all by your lonesome.

#1 Rayman Legends

Platform: PC, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Wii U, PlayStation Vita, Xbox One, PlayStation 4

Release Date: September 3, 2013

Genre: Platformer

It’s been a little while since we had a new Rayman title release onto the market. This long-running franchise has quite the fan base and you’ve likely enjoyed some of the earlier titles. If not, Rayman Legends is still a great jumping point if you’d like to play a fantastic platformer.

Overall, the game narrative is simple: a dark force has taken over the lands and captured the princesses. Now, it’s up to Rayman along with his friends in order to rescue them. The gameplay is simplistic and involves defeating enemies along with solving some puzzles that will allow the players to progress further into the campaign. What makes this a great co-op game is that the title will allow players to seamlessly drop into the level at any point.