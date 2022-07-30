48 Best PlayStation 4 Couch Co-Op Games

Gaming is sometimes best enjoyed with a friend or two. There are a number of great video game titles offering cooperative gameplay via split screen, and we’ve compiled some of our favorites. Read on to see our picks for the best PlayStation 4 couch co-op games available now, and let us know if we missed your personal favorite.

#48 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Long ago, in a galaxy far, far away…actually, hold on. Not so long ago in a place that is only far away if you can’t reach it by vehicle, someone realized that if they took the LEGO franchise and added Star Wars into it, they could make a lot of money. At first, it was all about making LEGO Star Wars toys, but someone had the bright idea to add video games into the mix. Not surprisingly, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been hugely successful.

Great for kids and adults alike, The Skywalker Saga is light-hearted and provides enough of a challenge to keep players coming back for a while. Following the game’s launch, a number of DLC packs were added, including those based on The Mandalorian and Rogue One.

#47 Samurai Warriors 5

The newest entry to Koei Tecmo’s hack and slash Warriors series, Samurai Warriors 5 includes a new storyline, revamped character designs, and an updated graphical style. Friends can battle enemy hordes together either online or by classic split-screen. Players can unlock the mode in about 30 minutes by progressing through the story, and you’ll want to do it–inflicting mass carnage with a buddy is always more rewarding.

#46 Star Wars Battlefront 2

Star Wars Battlefront was EA’s first attempt at bringing back the once-beloved third-person shooter franchise. There were some issues that fans had with the game initially and as a result, we received a sequel in 2017 that hoped to answer some of those problems. Stars Wars Battlefront 2 keeps the same style of gameplay and is a third-person shooter set in the Star Wars universe where players take the side of either the Empire or the Resistance while fighting through a variety of different maps. Likewise, the game also features battles and locations that were featured in the original, the prequel and the latest Star Wars movies, otherwise known as the Skywalker Saga.

While the game may be best known for the multiplayer action, there was a single-player campaign that players could enjoy taking place across several years from the Skywalker Saga. We won’t go into great detail, but you play the role of Iden Versio, a commander of the Special Forces commando unit known as Inferno Squad. First taking place during the Return of the Jedi time period, players are tasked with once and for all demolishing the Rebel Alliance in a plan that involves using the Death Star II. However, as you likely know from the film franchise, things don’t go according to plan, leaving Iden to question her motives, her choices, and what’s really best for everyone.

This game does have some glitches and bugs, and at the start, there was plenty of flack over the different microtransactions introduced. However, over the months, the development team helped make the necessary changes to bring in a wider audience and added more content. While the main content updates have ended for this game, there are still patches and fixes that will help keep the title enjoyable for both veterans and newcomers.

#45 Resident Evil 5

Resident Evil 5 was a bit of a black sheep when it came to the franchise as a whole. After Capcom found success with their changes made to Resident Evil 4, they brought the same style of gameplay mechanics with Resident Evil 5 but made it even more of an action-packed experience. Here, players are taking the role of Chris Redfield, although if you’re joined with a secondary player they will take the role of Chris’ new partner, Sheva Alomar. In this game, Chris and Sheva are working together to figure out what’s causing a new outbreak found in Africa. It’s been a problematic virus spread that has forced the two into fighting off all kinds of hostile infected enemies. While originally this game received a bit of flack, there have been plenty of fans that have now looked back on the title as a fun action-horror co-op game.

#44 Towerfall Ascension

TowerFall Ascension was made for local multiplayer. Inspired by the video game Combat, TowerFall Ascension is a fast-paced combat title that is based around archery. Players are tossed into maps where they must fire upon each other while collecting various power-ups throughout the map. With a limited number of arrows, players can only continue the fight by going around the arena and collecting previously shot arrows. Again, this particular video game is made with the expectations of multiplayer rather than going into the game all by your lonesome.

#43 Crash Team Racing

Nintendo may have dominated the kart racing genre with Mario Kart over the years, but that doesn’t mean that alternatives don’t exist. Crash Team Racing was first released on the original PlayStation, but years later, we received a remastered edition of this game. It’s exactly like what you’d expect from a kart racer. We have a collection of characters and map designs that are featured in the Crash Bandicoot IP. While racing throughout the course, there are plenty of different buffs you can grab along the way. These will either give players a bit of a speed boost or offers a weapon to use against other racers on the course.

#42 Mortal Kombat 11

We don’t need to go into detail about the Mortal Kombat IP. This is a classic fighting franchise that got started in arcades but continues to find new thrilling installments for modern platforms today. One of the latest installments is Mortal Kombat 11, which is a game that plays on history. Players get a brutal fighting title with these iconic characters. Whether you enjoy button mashing or more technical move combinations, Mortal Kombat 11 caters to a wide audience of players.

#41 Injustice Series

From the development team NetherRealm Studios, we have the Injustice series. These are the folks behind the Mortal Kombat games as of the last several years, but in this game series, we’re dealing with DC Comics characters. It’s not as violent and bloody as Mortal Kombat, but the gameplay is very much the same. There’s a nice flow to the fighting while players are picking one of several different iconic DC Comics heroes or villains to fight with. Not only will the characters have different level designs to feature the comic setting each character is from but also certain characters will have some unique interactions with each other.

#40 Spelunky 2

In Spelunky 2, players control a spelunker in search of treasure within a series of different caves. While underground, players are susceptible to enemies, traps, and, of course, damsels in need of rescuing. Spelunky is eternally entertaining and unique as levels are randomly generated with four distinct areas that increase in difficulty. The second installment only adds to the fun, with more treasure to loot, dangerous caverns to explore, and people in need of rescue. Best of all, the sequel added cooperative gameplay with secondary player options available both locally and online.

#39 Brawlhalla

Brawlhalla has become the free version of Super Smash Bros. Players get a platform fighting game that offers a wide range of characters along with item drops to use as they duke it out with their opponents. There are even some notable characters from other IPs included in the mix. For instance, players can find characters from Shovel Knight, Tomb Raider, The Walking Dead, and Adventure Time, just to name a few.

While it launched in 2017, the franchise is continuing to find new players today and it’s even become an esports title. To top it off, this is a free-to-play game so if you don’t already have it installed, nothing is stopping you from enjoying it right this second.

#38 Trackmania Turbo

The Trackmania games are incredibly fun. These are over-the-top action-packed racing arcade games in which players are racing at intense speeds around different courses that are out of this world. One of the more popular installments that’s worth checking out is Trackmania Turbo which offers split-screen support. Players can join together and attempt to race against each other with up to four-player support. You can even create your own tracks in the level editor.

#37 Castle Crashers Remastered

Castle Crashers is a pretty iconic indie title from the development team The Behemoth. The studio has gone on to create other games, but you’ve likely played Castle Crashers before, or are at least familiar. It’s a hack and slash title where players take on the role of a knight that must defend the kingdom from all sorts of enemies.

Visually, the game is a 2D side-scroller where players face a series of boss battles. Up to four players can join in the battle in what will take most players about seven hours to complete. If you haven’t tried this game yet, you’re missing out on a gem.

#36 Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime is an indie hit and a very simple game to understand, but as the game progresses, it’s extremely difficult to master. In this game, players are in command of a spaceship where they must explore the galaxy. However, it’s not always that easy, as there are different enemies and hazards you’ll have to face on your trip. Being a big ship, there are several stations located around that make it difficult to quickly move to another area. That’s where having co-op available will come in handy, as multiple players can jump around the ship and maintain attributes such as weapons, shields, and engines.

As you progress you’ll have the ability to make upgrades to give your ship a unique load-out. Furthermore, the levels are randomized so you can always find something new to explore each time you start the game. However, much like other titles on this list, you can add more than just two players to this game. The developers at Asteroid Base made this title to support up to four players.

#35 It Takes Two

It Takes Two stole the show in 2021, named Game of the Year and becoming one of the best co-op games on the market. The title is designed specifically for co-op split screen, meaning that you have to play with another player either in person or online. There are tons of unique game mechanics and puzzles to solve throughout, along with plenty of minigames. The underlying story might hit home for a lot of people and there are plenty of themes that can definitely bring tears to your eyes, but at the end of the day, this is just a fun title, plain and simple.

#34 Sportsfriends

Sportsfriends is a wacky title that’s made for a minimum of two players. It’s a collection of minigames which are great for when you have some friends together.

For instance, players can go through a game where you’re pole vaulting in the air to hit a ball attached to the line. The goal here is to hit the ball into the opposing side’s goal. However, because of the odd physics, it’s tough just reaching the ball and hitting it correctly. You even have a game where players use motion controllers to keep a steady hand as they listen to classical music. With each player representing an instrument within the band, the focus is attempting to wack the player’s hands while holding the controller in hopes the movement is too fast resulting in their instrument breaking in-game.

#33 Nidhogg

While the graphics may look rudimentary, both Nidhogg and Nidhogg 2 offer a gameplay experience more players wouldn’t expect. The indie title launched in 2014 from developer Messhof and pits two fencers against each other in a battle to the death. Winning isn’t the only way to get ahead–losing only alters the way in which you’ll progress to the next round. Nidhogg harkens back to a time when graphics weren’t important and gameplay was everything. A little imagination doesn’t hurt, either.

#32 Speedrunners

Speedrunners is a competitive racing game in which players are taking the role of characters that have grappling hooks. It’s all about staying ahead of the pack by using your grappling hook to swing forward and jump over obstacles. Since the camera focuses on whoever is in the lead, the characters that end up getting out of frame are killed off. However, it’s very easy to catch up and gain the lead since the person in front has far less view of what’s coming up ahead. This means those that are in the back have a heads up on just what obstacles they’ll need to avoid going forward.

#31 Hellpoint

If you enjoy Soulslike games and also want a local co-op split-screen experience, give Hellpoint a chance. This is a game that doesn’t throw a bunch of lore at you but instead lets you come up with what’s going on your own as you progress through the game. It’s a brutal battle as you fight through tons of hellish monsters. When you die, the game throws in a version of yourself to battle with so the better the gear you had, the tougher the fight later on.

#30 Street Fighter V

Street Fighter V, the fifth main installment to the Street Fighter franchise, features the same style of gameplay the IP is known for with a few slight changes. This title introduced the V-Gauge which tosses in three new techniques: V-Skills, V-Reversals, and V-Triggers. When the V-Gauge is built up, players can access the three new techniques which allow their character to deliver powerful attacks or allows them to avoid these attacks from their opponent.

Just like other installments, Street Fighter V has a few different editions. The one we’d recommend is Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition, otherwise known as the Street Fighter V: Champion Edition. This not only comes with all of the previously released DLC characters but it also adds additional game modes along with some balance changes. At the time of writing this description, Street Fighter V is the latest installment released. Street Fighter VI will release in 2023.

#29 Rock Band 4

Rock Band remains an iconic part of gaming history. This rhythm-based title invited players to become the rock stars of their dreams, and included a microphone, guitar, bass, and drums. While Rock Band 4 is a little older now, releasing back in 2015, the gameplay itself remains a blast. We might never see the same huge hype over rhythm games as we did back in the mid-2000s, but you’re bound to have some fun if you play this game the next time you have a party.

#28 Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes is a great puzzle party game that can be enjoyed with two or more players. In this game, one player has been trapped with a bomb that’s surrounded by a number of puzzles. To defuse the bomb, the player has to explain what they are looking at while the rest of the party focuses on finding solutions. Meanwhile, you’re working against the clock as you attempt to defuse the bomb successfully. To make things even more entertaining, if you have a compatible VR headset, you can make things feel all the more dramatic.

#27 Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

The Puyo games never really made their way to western markets all that much compared to the original titles released in Japan. However, in 2014 we did receive Puyo Puyo Tetris. If you’re unfamiliar with these games, players match four types of titles as they are dropped down into the board, very much like Tetris. In Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, players can expect more of a challenge as they face off against each other and attempt to fill their board with blocks in order to win the game.

#26 Moving Out

Moving Out looks quite a bit like the Overcooked series. Rather than being a cook in a chaotic kitchen preparing dishes, Moving Out tasks players with working for a moving company. You’ll need to quickly pick up and bring the objects into the moving truck, but there’s a catch. There is a possibility of breaking fragile items which will result in lowering your ranking when the home is cleared. Likewise, bigger objects can be moved out quicker with the help of another player. Although, players can take risks to make the move a bit quicker by throwing objects around for players to catch such as launching an item out of a window down to the ground level at another player.

#25 Streets of Rage 4

The Streets of Rage series was widely popular in the early ’90s for its side-scrolling beat ‘up gameplay, and that hasn’t changed in this installation. Up to four players can duke it out against waves of enemies as they pick up different dropped items and power-ups, the same as the classic arcade game. There is even some fantastic DLC that you can take advantage of, though we won’t go into detail–it will spoil the main game. If you’re a fan of titles like The Simpsons arcade game, then there’s a good chance that you’ll like Streets of Rage 4.

#24 Borderlands 3

The Borderlands franchise kicked off the looter shooter game genre. While the game franchise has been around since 2009, the third mainline installment didn’t come until 2019.

While this may be the third installment, anyone can join the game without playing the previous titles. If you’re interested in an FPS RPG filled with all sorts of loot to grab along with a wacky storyline, don’t overlook this one. There’s a brand new story for players along with new villains and Vault Hunters, so newcomers are welcome to experience what makes this franchise so beloved. Of course, with that said, the past games are still great, and with the art style the developers used, they hold up incredibly well. Borderlands 2 may have a better story, but Borderlands 3 is an absolute blast.

#23 Knights and Bikes

Knights and Bikes is a quirky game that takes inspiration from adventure tales such as The Goonies. In the game, players take the role of two young girls that strive to explore the island and unearth the secrets it holds. Most of the game is based around puzzle-solving and with the girls having unique abilities–you’ll have to use a combination of their unique attributes in order to complete the tasks that lay ahead. Speaking of abilities, the game also makes use of their different attacks when facing off against an assortment of enemies, with a certain character proving to be more useful in select situations.

#22 Team Sonic Racing

The kart racing scene has been dominated by Nintendo and their incredibly popular Mario Kart franchise. Each new platform release comes with a new installment for fans to enjoy, but if you don’t own a Nintendo console platform, you’re out of luck. However, that doesn’t mean that alternatives don’t exist. Team Sonic Racing has found plenty of praise, and fans of the blue hedgehog should get ready to have a great time.

You can likely imagine how this game plays out if you’re familiar with other kart racers. Players can choose from a variety of tracks to race on, and scattered around those tracks are different power-ups that can either buff your vehicle or provide an attack ability against other players. The result is a high-speed race mixed with a bit of chaos while players attempt to cross the finish line first.

This game series has several other installments, so if you’d like something that features a little more than just the Sonic the Hedgehog IP, look into Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed. However, this game is not available on the Xbox One platform as it was launched for last-generation platforms. With that said, it is backward compatible, so you can still enjoy the game on the Xbox One. It holds up well.

#21 Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands may have started out in the last mainline game as a DLC to test the waters, but it’s now a full-on experience that you’ll definitely want to play with friends–or your loved one.

In this game, you’ll play the Borderlands version of D&D, complete with Tiny Tina as your dungeon master and plenty of monsters for you to kill with blades, magic, and guns. Players can also customize their character like never before, making the game infinitely replayable. This one will be a little tougher for non-gamers, but it’s worth giving a try.

#20 Gang Beasts

Gang Beasts is a simplistic and addicting party game. This title puts players into the role of an adorable humanoid character with the goal of beating up the opposing player. Each stage is filled with hazardous obstacles and you’ll need to jump, punch, pick up, and throw your opponent in the hopes that they get knocked out so you can dispose of them in some heinous way. With some wacky physics, visuals, and sound effects, this is one fighting game that everyone can enjoy.

#19 Unravel Two

Unravel Two was a surprise release during E3 2018. The big change-up in this title is the addition of a two-player local multiplayer co-op. Similar to the previous title, players will control a pair of yarn creatures that must make their way through a series of increasingly difficult levels. With a limited amount of yarn attached to their bodies restricting their movement, each level requires a bit of puzzle-solving in order to progress. With new hostile enemies and locations to deal with, players will desperately need the help of a friend in order to progress through the game.

#18 Broforce

Broforce started off as a Game Jam entry that ended up getting continuous developer support. Players are ‘bros’ who fight terrorists with a team of other players just as manly as you. Every level is a destructive wonderland that ends with you having to hoist up an American flag and leave via helicopter while a cinematic explosion goes on in the background. The characters are all parodies of actors and action stars like Chuck Norris and John Rambo which definitely makes the game all the more fun.

#17 Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris

The sequel to Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris offers a new action-adventure romp for a group of friends to experience together. This non-linear arcade-style action-adventure title follows Lara Croft, Carter, Isis, and Horus as they set out to defeat an evil deity known as Set.

Played in an isometric camera view, up to four players can join to progress through the narrative campaign which involves plenty of combat and puzzle-solving. Will you find an in-depth experience like past Tomb Raider titles such as the 2013 reboot Tomb Raider or its follow-up Rise of the Tomb Raider? No. Instead, this is an arcade-style experience. If you’re on the fence, know that it recieved plenty of positive feedback from fans and critics alike following its release.

#16 Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle

Capcom has been around for years. In fact, some of their original games released are likely older than you are right now. But don’t write off these classic titles just yet. Capcom recently put out a new bundle compilation release known as Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, a collection of seven video game arcade classics. Included in the compilation are Captain Commando, The King of Dragons, Knights of the Round, Warriors of Fate, Armored Warriors, Battle Circuit, and Final Fight.

#15 A Way Out

A Way Out is an action-adventure journey from Hazelight Studios. This will be the second video game directed by Josef Fares who you may know from his previous title, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons.

A Way Out is a unique action-adventure title when compared to other selections on this list as it requires two players to be engaged at all times to progress. Whether you play locally or online, the display will be split to showcase both players as you work together to successfully escape your incarceration. Both character stories will be told simultaneously and while one character may be in a cutscene, the other will be able to freely move and execute their tasks, making it a game with a heavy focus on teamwork.

#14 Call of Duty Zombies

A number of Call of Duty installments offer a fantastic co-op multiplayer game mode called Zombies. Players are often tasked with surviving a wave of zombies and must work together in order to complete tasks or unlock new areas of the map.

Regardless of the installment you decide to play, the game mode sees players enduring waves of zombies while completing objectives. Many players claim that Call of Duty: Black Ops and Call of Duty: Black Ops III have the best Zombies modes, so get shooting.

#13 Sonic Mania

Sonic the Hedgehog is a video game staple. Decades have passed since the first Sonic title was released, but Sonic games are still being pumped out. Sonic Mania is a side-scrolling platformer that fans of the original Sonic the Hedgehog game will love, keeping the original platforming setup and the speed that fans of the blue hedgehog love. However, gamers can expect new boss fights, expanded levels, and elements new to the franchise. There’s a good chance this could be your child’s first entry to the Sonic IP outside of the recent live-action film adaptations.

#12 Don’t Starve Together

In Don’t Starve, players are dropped into a dark and dreary world with little instruction about what to do. Players control a scientist named Wilson as he survives through the night with monsters and supernatural enemies hot on his tail. Throughout the game, players will have to search and scavenge the world during the day to gather supplies from firewood to food to survive nightfall. This survival game received a standalone expansion called Don’t Starve Together not long after the game was released. The gameplay remains the same, but multiplayer support has been added. Have fun with a friend or a random player online!

#11 Overcooked

Overcooked is a cooking simulator with a stressful twist. Developed by Ghost Town Games, players take on the role of a chef who must prepare a variety of meals within the time limit. However, the game is filled with obstacles and hazards forcing players to quickly work together in order to send the orders out. This is a wacky game to play with friends, but it might be a little intense for players with anxiety. You’ll need to work on communication with your partners to ensure that the right dishes are sent out on time and prepared correctly.

#10 LittleBigPlanet 3

The latest installment to the LittleBigPlanet main series, LittleBigPlanet 3 offers gamers a new puzzle-platformer to enjoy with a friend. Overall, the game follows the same gameplay mechanics as the past two main entries of the series. The third installment brings in three additional characters who offer their own unique abilities that will come to play in solving certain puzzles throughout the campaign. Luckily, if you complete the game, the development team has allowed user-created levels to be uploaded. Likewise, players are able to craft their own levels and upload them for other gamers to enjoy.

#9 Helldivers

Helldivers is set far in the future. A specialized combat unit known as the Helldivers are sent out to retrieve technology, fight off enemy alien species, and take on any other activity that the government feels is important to mankind’s freedom. While the game does feature a single player campaign, the development team focused on making a more enjoyable multiplayer aspect. Combat is chaotic and does include friendly fire, meaning that players will have to carefully plan out every move to avoid battering their buddies.

#8 Enter The Gungeon

Enter the Gungeon was a mega-hit when it first launched in 2016. Now that it’s been quite a few years since it was released, those of you who missed out on its original launch can enjoy the title on the Nintendo Switch. This dungeon crawler throws players into a massive building full of different enemies and complex layouts to complete. While you may find yourself dying plenty of times along the way, the game’s ability to reward players with new loot and weapons will keep you hooked. What better way to complete a series of terrifying mazes full of hostile otherworldly enemies than having your best bud join in? This game does feature multiplayer, so you’ll have the ability to hit the enemies where it hurts–double.

#7 Ultimate Chicken Horse

Those looking for competitive gameplay can’t go wrong with Ultimate Chicken Horse. This fun little party platformer transforms players into animals and has them racing through a series of difficult levels in hopes of racking up points. Each level is filled with obstacles and hazards. This is also a very quick game with rounds only lasting a minute, meaning that not only are you racing to reach the end first but you’ll also have to deal with a timer. It’s a simple party game perfect for playing with family and friends.

#6 Diablo III

The Diablo franchise has been around for decades and while we all wait for the next mainline installment to release, we can still pick up and enjoy Diablo 3. This action RPG still holds up just as well today, giving the definitive loot-filled hack-and-slash gameplay experience. A traditional Diablo game, players pick a class, head into different levels, fight off a slew of demonic enemies, and gather all kinds of loot. You’ll find all sorts of equipment to further buff your character and working with another player will make for some epic questing and fast leveling.

#5 Shovel Knight

Shovel Knight is a love letter to the classic era of gaming. This old-school feeling 2D hack and slash title follows Shovel Knight on a grand quest to save his partner, Shield Knight, who has been stuck in a sealed tower. With the tower finally open once again, Shovel Knight takes his chance to defeat the enemy bosses and hostile creatures along the way in hopes of making a daring rescue. As mentioned, the game feels like an old retro title that might have come from the Nintendo Entertainment System era, and with its tight controls, it’s a game that’s tough to put down.

There are several campaigns to enjoy, so you’ll have plenty of content to enjoy with the available expansion packs. Thanks to an update, there is now cooperative gameplay in which a secondary player can join in as another Shovel Knight to help out in battle. Players will be able to share the same resources that are collected along the way, and there’s even the ability to revive a fallen player.

#4 Divinity: Original Sin 2

Divinity: Original Sin II takes place after the first installment. During a time of war and religious persecution, Bishop Alexandar the Innocent declares all Sorcerers to be criminals to rid the horrid creatures their powers lure into the game’s lands. Players can make up a team of four as they play through a deep and meaningful narrative, taking on quests around the world and potentially slaying the Bishop.

This is a multiplayer RPG title inviting friends to play together. However, if you’re already a bit into the campaign and don’t want to start over, other players can take control of a character in your party. Likewise, the game offers a plethora of choices to help alter the narrative or means of completing a quest.

#3 Minecraft

Minecraft continues to bring in gamers of all ages to enjoy endless crafting and exploration of a massive randomly generated world. The game has been around for over a decade and asks players to survive in a pixelated block world. In order to do so, players must seek out various resources while building a shelter that will protect the protagonist from hostile enemies that spawn around the game’s world. This is a fun game for all ages, and it’s especially fun to build new worlds or explore with friends.

#2 Rocket League

Rocket League was a quick indie hit when it launched. There’s not a lot to talk about here–the game throws players into supped-up cars on a futuristic soccer field. Using these cars, you’ll have to race down the area towards a massive soccer ball and attempt to smash it into the opposing player’s goal. It’s a game that will take players a while to get used to control-wise, but once you get the feel, this game is an absolute blast. Vehicles in this game feel like they are able to fly through the field and there’s nitro to further enhance your speed, not to mention a jump feature. Two players can work together as a team or engage in a competitive mode.

#1 Rayman Legends

It’s been a little while since we had a new Rayman title release onto the market. This long-running franchise has quite the fan base and you’ve likely enjoyed some of the earlier titles. If not, Rayman Legends is still a great jumping point if you’d like to play a fantastic platformer.

Overall, the game narrative is simple: a dark force has taken over the lands and captured the princesses. Now, it’s up to Rayman along with his friends in order to rescue them. The gameplay is simplistic and involves defeating enemies along with solving some puzzles that will allow the players to progress further into the campaign. What makes this a great co-op game is that the title will allow players to seamlessly drop into the level at any point.