20 Best Online Co-op Games For PlayStation 4

Note: This article is focused on online multiplayer games for the PlayStation 4. To view some of the games best for offline cooperative video games, check our list here.

Gaming is sometimes best enjoyed with a friend or two. There’s a number of great video game titles to have launched which offers cooperative gameplay. If you’re in the market for a new title to enjoy with a friend then take a look at our favorite picks down below. Make sure to check back often as we’ll continue to update this list with new titles that we feel make for some great co-op gameplay on the PlayStation 4.

#20 Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris

Developer: Crystal Dynamics

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: December 9, 2014

The sequel to Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris offers a new action-adventure for a group of friends to go through. This title plays out similar to its predecessor which is a non-linear arcade style action-adventure where Lara Croft, Carter, Isis, and Horus who are set off to defeat an evil deity known as Set.

Played in an isometric camera view, up to four players can join in to go through the narrative campaign which involves combat and puzzle solving. Will you find an in-depth experience like Crystal Dynamics other Tomb Raider titles such as the 2013 reboot Tomb Raider or its follow up Rise of the Tomb Raider? No, but it’s not trying to be that in-depth Lara Croft focused experience. Instead, this is an arcade style experience for gamers and it’s got plenty of positive feedback from both critics and fans alike.

#19 Fortnite

Developer: Epic Games

Publisher: Epic Games

Platforms: PC, NS, PS4, XBO, iOS, Android

Release: 2017

When it comes to battle royale titles there are a handful that comes to mind. One of the most popular titles available is Fortnite which has blown up with fans worldwide logging into the game and enjoying the gameplay either as a solo experience or with squads of friends. Despite being available since 2017, this game is still just as relevant today. There’s countless crossover events that adds other IPs into the title from new characters, costumes, and themed maps. Likewise, This game is available for multiple platforms and has been crossplay friendly so even if your friends are not on a PlayStation 4, you can still connect with them online.

#18 A Way Out

Developer: Hazelight Studios

Publisher: EA Originals

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: March 23, 2018

A Way Out is an action-adventure journey from Hazelight Studios. This will be the second video game to be directed by Josef Fares who you may be familiar with from his previous title, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons.

The A Way Out video game is an unique action-adventure title when compared to other selections on this list as it will require two players at all times. Regardless if you play locally or online, the display will be split to showcase both players as you work together to successfully escape your incarceration. Both character stories will be told simultaneously and while one character may be in a cutscene, the other will be able to freely move and execute their tasks making it a game that heavily focuses on teamwork.

#17 Call of Duty Zombies

Developer: Sledgehammer Games

Publisher: Activision

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: November 3, 2017 (COD: WWII)

A number of Call of Duty installments offer a fantastic co-op multiplayer game mode which is often referred to as zombies. Players are often tasked with surviving a wave of zombies and must work together in order to complete tasks or unlock new areas of the map.

Currently, one of the latest installments available that offers zombies game mode is Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. However, you can go back to previous installments as well such as Call of Duty: WWII. Regardless of the video game installment, they are usually played similar with players enduring wave-based zombies all while completing objectives.

#16 LittleBigPlanet 3

Developer: Sumo Digital

Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Platforms: PS3, PS4

Release: November 18, 2014

Currently the last installment to the LittleBigPlanet main series, LittleBigPlanet 3 offers gamers a new puzzle-platformer to enjoy with a friend. Overall, the game follows the same gameplay mechanics as the past two main entries of the series.

The third installment to the series brings in three additional characters which offers their own unique abilities and that will come to play in solving certain puzzles through the campaign.

Luckily, if you complete the game, the development team has allowed user created levels to be uploaded to go through. Likewise, players are able to craft their own levels and upload them for other gamers to enjoy.

#15 Far Cry 5

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: March 27, 2018

Within the narrative, Far Cry 5 pins players against Joseph Seed, a leader of a cult who has forced his way into controlling Hope County. As more innocent civilians become trapped and forced into submission under Joseph Seed’s rule, only a handful of resistance stands between Seed and his reign.

Just as before, players can expect the title to deliver as a first-person shooter in an open world environment to explore either on foot or through vehicles. However, the campaign can be experienced both as singleplayer experience or through cooperative multiplayer. Likewise, the game will include a map editor where players will be able to build maps with objectives to complete for when gamers finish the main campaign.

We can also slip in Far Cry New Dawn. We don’t want to spoil anything here regarding the game especially with the fifth installment on the list. However, what we will say is that this game takes place after the crazy ending you’ll get with Far Cry 5. For those of you who enjoy Far Cry 5 then you’ll find much of the same in Far Cry New Dawn and again, the cooperative gameplay element which was present in Far Cry 5 is present in Far Cry New Dawn.

#14 Helldivers

Developer: Arrowhead Game Studios

Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Platforms: PS4, PS3, PSV, PC

Release: March 3, 2015

Helldivers is set within the future, a specialized combat unit known as the Helldivers are a team sent out to retrieve technology, fight off enemy alien species, along with conducting any other activity that the government feels is important to mankind freedom.

While the game does feature a single player campaign, the development team focused on making a more enjoyable multiplayer aspect feature. Combat is chaotic as friendly fire does play a factor which will mean players will have to carefully plan out their every move and combat strategy.

#13 Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Developer: Gearbox Software

Publisher: 2K Games

Platforms: PS4, XBO

Release: March 24, 2015

If you enjoyed the Borderlands franchise or if you have yet to try and game then we suggest Borderlands: The Handsome Collection. This is a compilation of the series which will include Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel.

This game series is a FPS that works best with another friend jumping along for the ride. You can expect remastered graphics along with options for four player split-screen.

#12 Rocket League

Developer: Psyonix

Publisher: Psyonix

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS

Release: July 7, 2015 (PS4)

It doesn’t take very much to describe Rocket League. The game quickly exploded in popularity when it launched back in 2015 and its popularity still holds strong to this day.

Essentially, Rocket League is a soccer title though played with fast vehicles that can launch into the air to either block or knock the ball into a goal post. After being out for a number of years now, the game still continues to thrive with a community of players.

#11 Destiny 2

Developer: Bungie

Publisher: Activision

Platforms: PS4, PC, XBO

Release: September 6, 2017

Bungie’s Destiny franchise is heavily focused on connecting with friends as you go through the various campaign quests. The latest installment, Destiny 2, brings in a whole new campaign, Exotic Weapons, Crucible Maps, Strikes, Raids, and more.

A quick turnoff for some gamers may be the repetitiveness you could find yourself in while going through Destiny 2 as there could be some grinding involved. Likewise, because there’s a bigger influence in going through the campaigns or side missions with a team, the casual gamer who is seeking a narrative journey to enjoy on their own time may wish to pass this franchise up.

#10 The Division 2

Developer: Massive Entertainment

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia

Release: March 15, 2019

The Division franchise is aimed more for players to join each other online and form teams. In 2019 we received the second installment and for the most part, there has been some give and take. Some feel that the setting was a bit of a step down though the development team really made an effort to improve gameplay overall. As you make your way through Washington D.C. you’ll find yourself with a nice array of gunplay with enemies no longer feeling like sponges absorbing bullets.

Likewise, while the game launched in 2019, 2021 still will make a great time to jump in and enjoy the title. The development studio has decided to continue bringing out more content for players to go through with this game.

#9 Divinity: Original Sin 2

Developer: Larian Studios

Publisher: Larian Studios, Focus Home Interactive

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: August 31, 2018

Divinity: Original Sin 2 takes place after the first installment. During a time of wars and religious persecution, Bishop Alexandar the Innocent declares all Sorcerers to be criminals. Now a group of four Sorcerers embarks on a journey to defeat the Bishop. Players can join together in a party as well making the journey cooperative. It’s worth noting that this is a turn-based combat RPG which may be a turnoff for some gamers.

#8 Minecraft

Minecraft continues to bring in plenty of gamers to enjoy the endless crafting and exploring of a randomly generated world. The video game has been around since 2011 where players are set to survive in a pixelated block world. In order to do so, the game will have players seek out various resources while building a shelter that would protect the player from the hostile enemies that spawn in the world.

This is not only a fun game to enjoy at any age but one that’s also great to enjoy with young gamers as well.

#7 Diablo III

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS3, X360, PS4, XBO, NS

Release: August 19, 2014 (PS4)

The third installment of the Diablo series by developers Blizzard Entertainment made its way to PC, but also consoles. Playing out much like its predecessors, gamers pick one of six possible character classes and begin their journey of taking on quests and grabbing up precious loot.

Of course, the game works best when you gather a group of friends to go through this action RPG hack-and-slash title.

#6 Call of Duty: Warzone

Developer: Infinity Ward, Raven Software

Publisher: Activision

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: March 10, 2020

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: Online

The battle royale genre has taken the video game industry market by storm. There are all kinds of battle royale games releasing into the market regularly, but some stand out over others. One of those being Call of Duty: Warzone, a new title release in the genre that came out in March of 2020. This is your typical battle royale type of game but set within the Call of Duty universe. Players will have the ability to customize their character and loadouts a bit before dropping into a massive map. From there it’s all about taking the competition out.

Just like with other battle royale games, there is a focus on exploring the map, gathering resources, and of course fighting off other players. Likewise, there are a few different game mode options which means if you rather not go lone wolf then you can start games with duos, trios, or even quads. The development studio has been working on the game rather regularly to ensure that fixes are in place along with a variety of gameplay options. It’s also been stated that there will be some elements from other Call of Duty franchises that will end up in this title which we would imagine being maps, weapons, and perks.

#5 Overwatch

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: May 24, 2016

Overwatch is a Blizzard-developed team-based multiplayer shooter surrounded around heroes. We’ve seen a few of these video game titles based on heroes and their various abilities launch into the market lately though it still seems that Overwatch remains one of the best video game hero shooters to purchase.

There’s a variety of game modes to play which may have you tweaking your role, character classes and of course strategy within the team. Likewise, the development team behind Overwatch, Blizzard Entertainment, will introduce new heroes into the mix.

Unfortunately, there’s no dedicated singleplayer game mode to enjoy at your leisure as the game instead is focused on multiplayer battles. With that said, if you have a few friends who enjoy competitive FPS titles then this is a must-have.

#4 Monster Hunter: World

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Release: January 26, 2018

Platforms: PS4, XBO, PC

The Monster Hunter franchise is consistently growing and with each new installment a number of new gamers explore the monster filled worlds development studio Capcom has crafted. Monster Hunter: World marks as the fifth main installment to the franchise and as you can expect, there is a number of notable updates.

For instance, Capcom has placed larger maps, a more seamless experience between zones and what’s a Monster Hunter video game without the ability to hunt with friends? Outside of the offline campaign, the game will allow a four-player online co-op opportunity.

#3 Borderlands 3

Developer: Gearbox Software

Publisher: 2K Games

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia

Release: September 13, 2019

It’s been quite the wait but in 2019 we finally got the next mainline installment to the Borderlands franchise. Borderlands 3 launched which featured a plot aimed around stopping Troy and Tyreen Calypso from taking over the power of the Vaults scattered across the galaxy. If you played the previous installments to the Borderlands franchise then you’re going to be right at home with Borderlands 3.

This is still very much a loot-driven FPS where players can team up in parties of four as you go through wacky quests, gather new gear and fight off a slew of enemies. Best of all, Borderlands 3 will be supported as the development team over at Gearbox has confirmed additional content is coming for the game in the form of paid DLC though don’t expect any new playable characters.

#2 Grand Theft Auto Online

Developer: Rockstar North

Publisher: Rockstar Games

Platforms: PS3, PS4, XBO, Xbox 360, PC

Release: November 18, 2014 (PS4, XBO)

Grand Theft Auto V is a massive hit and it’s one game that despite being a number of years old now, the community is very much active. When the title first launched on last generation consoles, the game was the standard third-person open world experience filled with crime and chaos.

However, when it launched shortly after for the current generation of consoles, the development team over at Rockstar Games had tossed in a new element, the ability to go into a first-person perspective. This added a whole new element to the video game, but it’s not for everyone as the controls can feel a bit off in the first-person mode.

Within the game, players will be following three conmen who are after their own desires and each is playable freely making the game feel quite a bit bigger than previous title installments to the franchise. Furthermore, the online game community for Grand Theft Auto Online is extremely active and you won’t have any trouble finding players to enjoy the game with today. Whether that is gathering a crew to go out and complete online campaign missions, race against, or the random events that will occur, you’ll undoubtedly have plenty of chaotic fun.

#1 Apex Legends

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: February 4, 2019

Much like Fortnite, Apex Legends is a battle royale video game title. It’s quickly becoming the latest and greatest within the genre due to the fact that is also another free video game title to download. Likewise, Respawn Entertainment kept this game a secret which generated a ton of hype when it was released into the market. Gamers quickly downloaded this title and it gathered millions of players within its initial launch week. Again, the game is a battle royale title so ultimately this first-person shooter will have players striving to be the last man standing.

Players will find that the game will focus on teams of three and that the characters featured are hero classed based which offers their own unique attributes and abilities. Likewise, if you enjoy the Titanfall series then you will find that this game actually takes place in the same universe. Apex Legends takes place approximately thirty years after the events of Titanfall 2. If you never really tried a battle royale title then honestly we save give this title a try. It’s currently the biggest hit right now and as a result, you’ll find that there is a massive community actively playing the game. Best of all, if you have a few friends then you can easily start a squad together for online matches.

Bonus Games

Hidden Agenda

Developer: Supermassive Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS4

Release: October 24, 2017

Hidden Agenda is a crime thriller video game that was developed under Supermassive Games. The title was released back in 2017 where players will take control of Becky Marney and district Attorney Felicity Graves who are on the case of finding the serial killer The Trapper.

This is a short game but it does offer a PlayLink feature where other gamers can join in and vote on decisions that would alter the game. While technically not an online based game, players will need to be connected to a network in order to enjoy the PlayLink feature. Regardless, this is still a fun game to try out with a friend. Best of all, because it’s a shorter title than most, you can get it at a nice discounted price. As of right now, Sony’s official PlayStation Store is offering the game for just $9.99.

Broforce

Developer: Free Lives

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Platforms: PC, PS4, NS

Release: March 1, 2016

Broforce is an explosive four-player co-op platformer follows a group of badasses inspired by action movie heroes such as Bro Hard, Rambro, and Indiana Brones. Players will be clearing out all freedom-hating terrorists as they liberate the innocent civilians. This is one title well worth playing with a group of friends.

Each character offers a unique attack to use against the enemies making it worth progressing through the game in hopes to unlock new heroes. Furthermore, players are able to create maps and share online, with that said, there are a massive library of maps to download after you complete the campaign.

Unfortunately, the game used to have updates which would bring in even more characters and film adaptations into the game. The last of which was in 2015, where players were expanded with Alien and even the ability to fight against Satan. If you enjoy action focused retro games like the Contra series then you will feel right at home with this title. Since then the development team has gone on to bring out Gorn and Genital Jousting through Devolver Digital.

Strange Brigade

Developer: Rebellion Developments

Publisher: Rebellion Developments

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: August 28, 2018

Rebellion Developments has been around for over twenty years and has launched a number of video game titles such as the Sniper Elite series. However, their latest work is Strange Brigade a cooperative third-person shooter filled with both puzzles and survival horror elements.

This video game based in the 1930s, where the British Empire has established a fearless group known as the Strange Brigade. Players are then tasked with seeking out the strange and supernatural areas to uncover what lies within. Because of the hostilities that lurk within the map, you’ll need to carefully work with your team and scavenge for useful items.

Friday the 13th: The Game

Developer: IllFonic

Publisher: Gun Media

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: May 26, 2017

Friday the 13th: The Game can support up to eight players, seven of which are camp counselors while one will take on the role of Jason Voorhees. There are two end goals of the game, the players will work together in order to defeat Jason while the main enemy player will search and slaughter the hidden camp counselors.

Intended for players to use their microphones within the game to communicate, camp counselors are only able to hear each other when they are nearby or through the use of a walkie talkie. This system helps add some suspense especially with Jason capable of moving around the map quickly as well as adding some suspense throughout the match. Unfortunately, the game was hit with some legal issues and it’s really unclear at this point if the game will continue to thrive. As of right now, the original creator behind the character won the battle. While the original development team stepped away from the project, Black Tower Studios stepped up to continue maintenance for the title.

Even if this game doesn’t offer new content in the future, players can still get plenty of enjoyment whether playing with friends or other players around the world. Of course, we’re hoping new content is pushed out for the title and hopefully, the IP owners can work out a mutually beneficial deal with the original creator, Victor Miller.